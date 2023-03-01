OPCs (overdose prevention centers – narcotics) have a proven track record of more than 30 years in preventing deaths from overdose, HIV and hepatitis and other diseases, and in helping people with substance use disorders find treatment. As of August 2022, 147 OPCs provide services in 91 communities in 16 countries. They continue to gain acceptance as an effective tool for reducing the dangers of using drugs obtained through the increasingly deadly black market. Congress should remove federal barriers to OPCs in the US.

This is the conclusion of a “paperby the Cato Institute on narcotics, treatment, prevention and harm reduction.

The political note:

OPCs are currently saving lives across the developed world. The US Congress should remove federal barriers to their creation.

Ideally, Congress should end drug prohibition and delegate regulatory authority to the states, as it did when it repealed alcohol prohibition in 1933. Federal legalization of all drugs would allow harm reduction organizations to run facilities where people can use drugs more safely. An added benefit is that legal and competitive markets, combined with product liability laws, would make drug use safer by holding drug manufacturers and sellers liable if they mislead their customers or if the Proper use of their products harms consumers. As with alcohol, some users will develop a substance use disorder. As with alcohol addiction, however, policy makers and the public would be more likely to view substance use disorder as a private health issue, and eliminating a stigma would make it easier for people with alcohol to seek and get help. dependence.

A second-best solution would be for Congress to decriminalize all drugs, as Portugal did in 2001. Under decriminalization, the government would not punish consumers for possession or use of illicit substances or drug paraphernalia, including their use in OPCs. However, as the manufacture and sale of drugs remain illegal, consumers would obtain drugs through the black market and would be unsure of the drug’s dosage and purity. Decriminalizing the drug, therefore, is not as safe for users as legalization. However, decriminalizing all drugs removes barriers to OPCs and other harm reduction strategies.

A third, better solution would be for Congress to repeal 21 USC 856, the so-called “crack house” law. Repealing the statute would alienate the federal government from local harm reduction organizations that are poised to establish and operate OPCs.

Finally, if Congress cannot repeal the “crack house” statute, it should at the very least amend existing federal law so that harm reduction organizations can establish and operate OPCs.