I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

Washington state has officially launched an online portal that allows people to claim court costs for those prosecuted under drug criminalization laws that the state Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional in 2021.

The state Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) launched the Blake Refund Bureau website Saturday to facilitate the process in coordination with the courts, county clerks, public defenders, prosecutors, attorneys and other stakeholders.

“If you have a criminal record compromised by Blake, you must first have your convictions related to Blake overturned and eligibility for reimbursement determined by the court or courts where your convictions were recorded,” the AOC said. “Once your convictions are reversed, you can seek repayment of your legal financial obligations related to Blake. »

This new redemption fund was created following the state Supreme Court’s landmark 2021 ruling in Washington v. Blake, who found the state penal code for drug possession offenses unconstitutional because it did not require proof that a person had “knowingly” committed the crime, thus creating a situation where people could be criminalized for inadvertent drug possession.

The governor has since signed a law-approved bill that restores Prohibition, changing the wording of the law to bring it into line with the Constitution, and reducing penalties for drug possession compared to the previous law. . Cannabis has been legal since 2012.

For the estimated 350,000 people who found themselves locked into the justice system under the old law, however, respite may be on the horizon.

Under the approved legislation, Washington State will provide $47 million to facilitate the thorough review and expunging of hundreds of thousands of criminal records for drug possession and marijuana possession. An additional $50 million will be used to reimburse eligible individuals for court-imposed fines and costs.

The AOC will also launch an awareness campaign to inform the public about the Criminal Record Relief initiative.

(Newsweed del 01/08/2023)

