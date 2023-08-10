I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) in New York has announced that the first Cannabis Growers’ Market is being held on Thursday, August 10.

The Cannabis Growers’ Showcase (CGS) initiative is hosted in New Paltz every Thursday, Friday and Saturday where New Yorkers will be able to meet New York cannabis growers and processors.

The GCS is a first initiative in the nation to allow licensed sales outside the dispensaries that aims to boost New York’s retail cannabis market.

The initiative allows cannabis growers to partner with retailers and processors in the state to hold events to sell produce, helping farmers who are currently stuck with excess inventory sell their crop.

It also allows customers to have legal access to cannabis in parts of the state that do not currently have dispensaries.

CHI PAGA BRING

the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)

Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful

DONATE NOW

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

