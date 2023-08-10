Home » I BRING – Greetings – News – USA
Health

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

by admin

The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) in New York has announced that the first Cannabis Growers’ Market is being held on Thursday, August 10.
The Cannabis Growers’ Showcase (CGS) initiative is hosted in New Paltz every Thursday, Friday and Saturday where New Yorkers will be able to meet New York cannabis growers and processors.
The GCS is a first initiative in the nation to allow licensed sales outside the dispensaries that aims to boost New York’s retail cannabis market.
The initiative allows cannabis growers to partner with retailers and processors in the state to hold events to sell produce, helping farmers who are currently stuck with excess inventory sell their crop.
It also allows customers to have legal access to cannabis in parts of the state that do not currently have dispensaries.
CHI PAGA BRING
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW

See also  Meta Quest, fitness features and heart rate monitor support coming soon

You may also like

“we used a molecular model to synthesize a...

2022 School of Technology Graduation Ceremony at Universidad...

HIV, first patient without CCR5-delta-32 mutation recovered with...

In a confused state he doesn’t call 112,...

Eris: The New Variant of Sars-CoV-2 Spreading Globally...

Syndicate of doctors reiterates: ‘no to abolish the...

Is too much sun bad? Be careful when...

How many steps do you (really) need to...

First Human Case of Nile Fever (West Nile...

Morton’s neuroma, what is the pathology of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy