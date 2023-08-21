I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

40% of people who took a psilocybin-like drug developed by COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) reported reduced symptoms of anorexia after a single dose, but 90% felt that one dose was not enough.

So a study by the UK-based biotech company published Monday in the prestigious journal Nature Medicine. The drug COMP360 is an investigational synthetic formulation of psilocybin developed by COMPASS.

The research was conducted among 10 adult female participants who received a single 25-milligram dose of psilocybin. The company believes this is the first clinical research study to report the impact of psilocybin treatment on people suffering from the disorder.

It was found that 40% of the participants had clinically significant reductions in eating disorder psychopathology three months later. It also found that 8 out of 10 felt the experience was one of the most meaningful of their lives.

Eating disorder psychopathology refers to the psychological and behavioral aspects of eating disorders, such as severely limiting food intake for fear of becoming overweight among those with anorexia.

Additionally, 70% said that taking COMP360 caused a significant change in their self-identity and quality of life.

Despite some positive results, 9 out of 10 participants said one dose wasn’t enough. A total of 158 women expressed interest in participating in the study, but only 10 ultimately met the necessary requirements of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

The manual is a publication of the American Psychiatric Association detailing the criteria needed for the diagnosis of mental health disorders. Contains written contributions from over 200 mental health experts and information on over 70 disorders. Each disorder described in the paper has a number of symptoms that must be present for its diagnosis along with conditions that must be ruled out.

Psilocybin therapy facilitated by trained therapists was overall safe and well tolerated by all participants. Five out of 10 patients were found to gain weight during the three-month follow-up of the study, but COMPASS says the gains weren’t statistically significant.

The study was held last year at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. It was led by professors Walter H. Kaye and Stephanie Knatz Peck of the school’s Eating Disorders Center.

The data was originally presented at the Society of Biological Psychiatry’s annual meeting in Louisiana last year before being published in Nature.

“This study shows promising preliminary evidence that COMP360 psilocybin treatment could help people living with this difficult-to-treat condition. We are now looking to further investigate these findings in our larger Phase 2 study,” said Guy Goodwin, Chief Medical Officer of COMPASS.

“Our results suggest that a subset of people experienced significant improvements in eating disorder psychopathology. Our hope is that this study provides a path to continue finding better ways to approach the psychology of anorexia from the inside out,” said Knatz Peck.

COMP360 is also used for the treatment of depression

The biotech company recently secured a $50 million loan from Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) to help support its Phase III COMP360 program for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

In late May, COMPASS released data showing that the psilocybin drug was also effective for treating depression in cancer patients, with more than 50% of participants who took a dose of COMP360 experiencing a remission of depression. symptoms of depression for 18 months.

The drug has been designated a breakthrough therapy by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which recently released its first draft guidance document on psychedelics research.

COMPASS reported that it had a cash position of $117.1 million at the end of the second quarter of this year, a 52% year-over-year decline from the second quarter of 2022. The London-based company in the U.K. it also has US offices in San Francisco and New York.

Shares of the company rose 4.1% on Friday to $9.13 on the Nasdaq exchange and are up more than 18% since the beginning of this year.

