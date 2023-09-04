I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

A survey by the School of Public Health at the University of Columbia in the United States, published today in the journal ‘Environmental Health Perspectives’, found significant levels of metals in the blood and urine of marijuana users.

The authors concluded that marijuana may be an important and unrecognized source of lead and cadmium exposure by comparing these parameters between users and non-users.

This is one of the first studies to report metal levels in the biomarkers of drug addicts and, quite possibly, the largest study to date linking self-reported use to internal measures of metal exposure.

Because the cannabis plant is a known scavenger of metals, it has been hypothesized that smokers will have higher standards of metal biomarkers than nonsmokers, explained Katelyn McGraw, a researcher in the Columbia Public Health Environment Department of Health Sciences and prior author.

Moving forward, research on cannabis use and its contaminants, especially metals, needs to be conducted to address public health concerns related to the growing number of users, said Tiffany R. Sanchez, assistant professor of science and environmental health at Columbia Public Health, and lead author.

Marijuana is the third most consumed drug in the world, behind tobacco and alcohol.

