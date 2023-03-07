Platforms are confirmed as a land of conquest for junk food producers, because direct advertising and above all indirect advertising made up of appearances and mentions on digital channels immediately reaches extremely large audiences of followers and does so without interruption. For this reason, companies are increasingly using social networks for their campaigns. What is really serious is that they do it in channels expressly aimed at children, despite the fact that almost all companies have signed formal commitments not to exert any commercial pressure on the most vulnerable sections of the population, such as the under 13s. A new study by the experts of the Ruud Center for Food Policy and Health at the University of Connecticut, just published at Pediatric Obesity confirms this trend and describes a sharply worsening scenario.

In the research, the authors analyzed 13 YouTube channels, which make up about half of those specifically aimed at US children, and which as of June 2020, together, had totaled more than 155 billion views. The researchers therefore verified the contents of 400 videos posted online in 2019 and 2020, equal to about a third of the total, differentiating the two sets of data, because in January 2020 YouTube adopted a policy aimed at protecting children which prohibits direct advertising of food and drinks, even displaying a banner that defines the channel as ‘for children’ under 13 years.

The result showed an expected but worrying scenario. 38% of baby influencers in videos on YouTube show food and drink brands, or restaurants, appearing on average four times per video. The most represented products are candies (present in 42% of cases in which a branded product appears), followed by sweet and savory snacks, sugary drinks or ice cream (32%). Merciless, then, the comparison with healthy products such as fruit juices with no added sugar, water or milk, present in only 9% of cases. But what sheds light on producers’ attitudes is the comparison between 2019 and 2020. Considering any food or drink, branded or unbranded, restaurant brands that appeared in the videos, the claimed sponsorships and the real commercials broadcast separately, the researchers demonstrated that the number has not changed since the introduction of the ban. Indeed, the presence of candies has increased, going from 36 to 47%. In general, even if there was a small increase in the presence of healthy food and drink, that of theoretically prohibited or strongly discouraged products was about two-thirds of all videos where a brand is visible. There is another aspect to underline only one video of a baby influencer contained the explicit reference to the sponsorship of the protagonist, as it should always be according to the rules of the Federal Trade Commission.

Other details have emerged that all go in the same ominous direction. For example, a baby influencer consumes, on average, a food or a drink in a third of the videos (with an increase in this modality that went from 25 to 38% in the two-year period 2019-2020. Furthermore, in 15% of cases the product is been even mentioned verbally, or the logo has appeared on toys, stickers or highly visible miniatures.Traditional advertising, on the other hand, has almost always complied with the rules of self-regulatory codes such as the Children’s Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative, proving the total hypocrisy of the producers, who hide behind the formal respect of a rule, to then do (much) worse.

All this leads the authors to ask for limitations imposed by law and strict controls for what is transmitted to children. For the umpteenth time it has been shown that self-regulatory codes are of little use, and that if childhood obesity is constantly growing, the reasons must also be sought in the behavior of baby-video stars or, better to say, in that of their sponsors .

(The Food Fact of 07/03/2023)