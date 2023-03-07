According to a recent survey conducted by state officials, far more New Yorkers believe alcohol use is a serious public health problem than the minority who feel the same way about marijuana.

There is also majority support for the state’s recreational cannabis law, and a plurality of New Yorkers are also in favor of opening marijuana retailers.

The New York Department of Health‘s annual chronic disease survey, released late last month, examined public opinion on a wide range of issues, including marijuana and other drug policy issues.

One of the points that the department presented in a Press release shows the significant gap in public perception of the public health dangers of alcohol versus cannabis use.

According to the survey, 77% of respondents consider alcohol use to be a fairly or very serious public health problem, while 46% said the same about cannabis use.

The finding is largely consistent with shifting public perceptions about alcohol and marijuana nationwide, with fewer people considering cannabis a seriously dangerous substance as more states move to legalize the plant for medical and recreational purposes. Public education has also contributed to greater awareness of the harms of alcohol.

Additionally, surveys have found that many people use marijuana as an alternative to alcohol, as well as a certain amount of prescription drugs.

According to a recent surveyAbout one in five people who abstained from alcohol during this year’s “dry January” said they used cannabis as an alternative to get through the month.

“This data will help the Department know where to best target our efforts and which issues matter most to people living in New York State,” said New York City Health Commissioner James McDonald commenting on the overall findings of the state poll, which was conducted January 3-20, 2022.

Meanwhile, the department’s new report also spoke to the popularity of marijuana legalization, with 58% saying they support enactment of the law being actively implemented. 25% said they were against the reform, while 15% took a neutral position.

As regulators work to approve cannabis business licensing applications and open more retailers for consumers, the survey also showed that a plurality of New Yorkers (48%) prefer them to be located in their own communities, seemingly contradicting arguments from NIMBY who are often heard about legalization from opponents.

31% said they do not want retailers in their communities, while 19% said they are neither for nor against such businesses operating in their vicinity.

As it stands, however, relatively few New Yorkers have access to nearby legal dispensaries, as only four stores have opened as regulators seek to prioritize those applying for social equity licenses, those most affected by the war. to drugs. Meanwhile, unlicensed cannabis outlets have mushroomed across the state, especially in New York City.

The state’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has come under criticism, including from out-of-state authorities like the governor of Connecticut, for opening so few retailers in recent months despite significant demand in the populous state.

Authorities announced last week that they are doubling the number of conditional marijuana licenses that can be approved, from 150 to 300, after receiving feedback from some applicants that they would be able to open shops faster without additional support through a program designed to help claimants set up physical locations.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) visited one of four currently operating cannabis retailers late last month, although she didn’t buy anything, though she signaled an openness to trying marijuana in the future.

In December, Hochul filed a separate business and product verification request, intending to post a QR code on authorized cannabis retailers and a universal symbol label for authorized cannabis products.

The governor also signed into law a bill in late November aimed at expanding the state’s hemp market by fostering collaborative partnerships to identify more opportunities to use the crop and its derivatives for packaging, construction and other purposes.

New York lawmakers, meanwhile, filed a bill to legalize certain psychedelics like psilocybin and ibogaine for adults 21 and older. Also, a separate proposal would largely decriminalize drug possession.

