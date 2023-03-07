The Law Library of Congress, the world ‘s largest law library, recently released a landmark report on hemp regulations, comparing how countries around the world approach issues such as cultivation, product testing and trade licensing. legal.

“The demand for and production of hemp is growing worldwide and is expected to show significant growth over the next decade,” wrote Tariq Ahmad, a foreign law specialist for the Law Library of Congress, in a blog post for the library. The report, she said, “explores the regulation of industrial hemp in select jurisdictions around the world.”

While Congress effectively legalized the cultivation and use of hemp by removing it from the Controlled Substances Act nel 2018, federal agencies and policy makers continue to struggle to regulate the plant and its derivative products. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have been engaged in lengthy regulatory and advisory processes, and congressional lawmakers are already considering further revision of the laws for the harvest through the Farm Bill del 2023.

The value of legally produced industrial hemp in the United States was about $824 million in 2021, according to USDA data released last year.

The new relationship of 134 pages, titled simply “Regulation of Hemp,” was published in November, but has just been advertised by the Library of Congress in the new blog post. The paper offers a comprehensive comparison of hemp regulations in various countries, with a focus on 15 specific jurisdictions. It appears to date back to 1947, when Japan legalized hemp for limited purposes, and includes recent changes such as Colombia legalizing the plant last year.

“In selected jurisdictions, all appear to permit the cultivation of hemp (or cannabis more broadly) for very controlled and restrictive purposes (including medical, scientific, industrial and/or horticultural purposes),” wrote Ahmad, a contributor to the report.

The paper compares jurisdictions’ definitions of hemp (such as the allowable amount of THC, which is limited to less than 0.3% in the US), testing requirements, cultivation restrictions, and rules related to product manufacturing. In more succinct form, an appendix also identifies more than 90 jurisdictions, from Algeria to Zimbabwe, where the cultivation of hemp is legal in some respects.

While Library of Congress staff observe how other countries regulate hemp, politicians in the United States have their hands full navigating a number of related issues.

In January, the FDA has announced that it will not create rules to allow the commercialization of CBD as a dietary supplement or food, despite repeated calls for administrative action by legislators, lawyers and other interested parties. Instead, the agency said it would “work with Congress on a new way forward.” Officials also denied three citizen petitions seeking regulation for the marketing of CBD.

The announcement came just days after the agency released a guide focused on the development of cannabis-based pharmaceutical products and also on the heels of a prominent Republican Congressman, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), pledging to rebuke FDA officials to have not promulgated a CBD Regulation.

U.S. Representatives Morgan Griffith (R-VA) and Brett Guthrie (R-KY) also sent a letter to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf in September, asking for answers on the continuing lack of CBD regulations for such purposes.

Last week, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration issued a warning about “potential harms, side effects and unknowns” of CBD as more Americans use the popular cannabinoid.

At the DEA, meanwhile, officials recently weighed in on two other cannabinoids that can be derived from legally grown hemp: delta-8 THC-O e delta-9 THC-O, which do not occur naturally in the cannabis plant but can be produced from other natural cannabinoids. The DEA said that because the two cannabinoids “do not occur naturally in the cannabis plant and can only be obtained synthetically,” they do not fall under the definition of hemp and are therefore considered illegal controlled substances.

The FDA also recently touted its role in helping a state agency to crack down on a company that sells THC delta-8 gummies which, according to them, are linked to “serious adverse events”.

Meanwhile the USDA has launched a weekly newsletter to provide “unbiased, timely and accurate data” on the legal hemp industry. The newsletter contains up-to-date information on hemp product retail prices and the amount of hemp products imported into the United States for the current week and year.

A recent report, for example, found that retail ads for hemp were “up 79% from last week and up 493% from the same week last year.”

The new cannabis crop report joins existing national newsletters for honey and specialty crops and local reports covering commodities such as pecans and apples and cut flowers.

(Ben Adlin su Narijuana Moment del 06/03/2023)