Legislation in Zimbabwe removed industrial hemp from the country’s list of dangerous drugs and set the demarcation line between marijuana and hemp at 1.0%.

The Criminal Law Amendment Bill 2022, aims to open the market to a wider range of hemp genetics and activities in research, development and production of local seeds, as well as more options for farmers.

An increased THC level offers industrial hemp growers greater production efficiency for CBD because CBD increases in hemp plants in proportion to THC. Most of the world operates with a THC limit of 0.3%. The changes will also mean that Zimbabwean farmers won’t have to worry about their crops exceeding the THC threshold.

The amendment broadens the prospects for germplasm importation and research which can lead to new varieties optimally adapted to Zimbabwe’s growing conditions, the government said.

Zimbabwe joins Australia, Ecuador, Malawi, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Uruguay in increasing the level of THC allowed in industrial hemp from 0.3% to 1%.

According to the amendment to the law: “Industrial hemp means the plant cannabis sativa and any part of such plant, including its seeds and all derivatives, extracts, cannabinoids, isomers, acids, salts and salts of isomers, growing or less with a delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than one percent on a dry weight basis.

Zimbabwe opened up the domestic market to CBD as a traditional herbal medicine last year, expanding on previous laws that only allowed it to be produced for export.

New CBD products are currently being tested by the Medicines Control Authority (MCA) of Zimbabwe, which the government hopes to increase their consumer acceptance and ensure the quality of exports.

The government plan for hemp

The government sees industrial hemp as a substitute for the country’s dwindling outlook for tobacco, which accounts for about 20% of exports. The contraction of the tobacco industry has contributed to the stagnation that has plagued the country’s economy for nearly two decades, despite the African nation’s vast wealth of natural resources.

Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Research Board (TRB) received a directive to reform by 2025 and established itself as the national center for research, development and innovation in tobacco and ‘alternatives and substitutes’, which reportedly includes hemp. TRB has been testing and developing hemp varieties for adaptation to the climatic conditions of Zimbabwe over the last few years.

Industrial hemp has been identified as a crop of interest in the government’s Vision 2030 programme, which aims to promote agricultural profitability and rural development.

Liberalisation, step by step

Zimbabwe legalized medical cannabis in 2018, making it one of the first countries in Africa to do so. A year later, the country lifted its cannabis cultivation ban, allowing farmers to start growing hemp for export.

Only hemp and medical marijuana operators are allowed to open legal cannabis businesses under the cannabis laws of Zimbabwe. The MCA continues to accept applications from cannabis and hemp producers, importers, exporters and pharmacists.

The cultivation, processing, transportation and other aspects of the hemp supply chain are heavily regulated in Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwean government initially planned to manage hemp under state ownership, but later revised its strategy to encourage investment in specific sectors. A relaxation of regulations in 2021 attracted investors from Germany, Switzerland and Canada who received growing and processing licenses.

The Medicines Control Authority and the Land Ministry collaborate with the Investment and Development Agency in administering the country’s cannabis business and share authority for regulatory requirements. The government established the Zimbabwe Industrial Hemp Trust (ZIHT), a development initiative set up to assist farmers in setting up hemp operations and to seek out new export markets for their hemp products.

