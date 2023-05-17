I bring my celebrity – breaking latest news

Should it contain all the titles in a business card, it would need a double-sided brochure. The latest and freshest position is that of mayor of Arpino, province of Frosinone, home of the “colleague” orator and flogger Cicero. And goodbye town hall of Sutri: “Before me, no one even knew where it was” (solution: in the Viterbo area).

But Vittorio Sgarbi, critic and art collector and indefatigable polemicist/punisher of the ignorant with the cry of â€œGoats! Goats!â€ is definitely much more. Undersecretary for Culture. Pro mayor of Urbino (“A non-operative role”), councilor for Beauty and Monuments of Viterbo. New municipal councilor of Latina: but he will give up this post, as with the post of regional councilor in Lombardy due to incompatibility between offices.

Accounts in Pisa. The mayor of Pisa, Michele Conti, 53, an expression of the center-right with Northern League sympathies, will dream of those fifteen votes for a long time. Because it was precisely this handful of missing ballots that deprived him (for now) of a historic victory in the first round against the center-left candidate Paolo Martinelli, 39, former president of ACLI. The current mayor has asked for a recount because there are several dozen contested ballots. Â «But I’m ready to take the ballot, we are already preparing, we think positively», he explains with a smile, with a 49.96% consensus (33% in the first round in 2018). Afraid of the second round? “But let alone, victory only postponed: we managed to prevail in almost all districts of the city, including those that historically voted on the left” (Marco Gasperetti). Mastella in Ceppaloni (Benevento). Â«One thing I will never be able to understand: if Boschi loses in his city, no one says anything; if Meloni loses in Brescia, no one says anything; if instead Mastella loses to Ceppaloni everyone wonders why. Only with me does the media element prevail, yet I don’t even live there anymore». Clemente Mastella, mayor of Benevento, asks himself a question and gives himself the answer: still today he is the most cumbersome politician in Italy. In Ceppaloni it lost its candidate, the outgoing Ettore De Blasio, and Claudio Cataudo, an expression of the centre-right, won. Â«At most of a mixed fry, there is also leftoversÂ». A bit of disappointment “It’s always there, but in the province of Benevento we won in 8 municipalities out of thirteen”. And he concludes thus: Â «The dogs played on the bodies of the lions imagining they had won. But dogs remain dogs and lions are always ready to roar» (Gabriele Bojano). See also Xbox will not compare Sony’s focus on exclusive works on the PlayStation platform, and will focus on gaming experience that breaks platform restrictions | Technology Entertainment | Digital Bandecchi in Terni. In Terni the ballot becomes a kind of derby. In the centre-left, 21.94% is not enough for the second round. In front Orlando Masselli (35.81%) and Stefano Bandecchi (28.14%) who, surprisingly, will compete. Masselli is supported by the centre-right coalition which has so far led the city. Bandecchi, entrepreneur and president of Unicusano, runs with Alternativa Popolare of which he is the national coordinator. But in the city he is known above all for being the president of Ternana football, a team almost in Serie B, and for his excesses against fans, even with spitting at those who dispute him, and opponents. He recounts that he had offered the candidacy to the centre-right: “But Roman politics has said that I have to think about being an entrepreneur, he made me smile and I decided to apply” (Claudia Voltattorni). Baccini in Fiumicino (Rome). “From today the Baccini era opens”. The new mayor Mario Baccini had already tried 5 years ago, but in 2018 at the helm of the Municipality of Fiumicino, in the province of Rome, the dem Esterino Montino was confirmed in his second term, husband of the former pd senator Monica Cirinnà, godmother of the law on civil unions but known to the news also for the discovery of 24,000 euros in cash in his dog’s kennel. This time the Democratic Party had to cede the band to the opposition: defeated the center-left candidate Ezio di Genesio Pagliuca, after 10 years the city of Rome’s airport passes to the center-right with Mario Baccini, former minister of public administration in the Berlusconi governments and former parliamentarian first in Casini’s Ccd, then Udc, then in Pdl. “I will be a bridge with the new generations” (Claudia Voltattorni). See also Young man eats a sausage and ends up in intensive care: red alert in Italy

One is triune was too little (and already seen), therefore, multitasking Sgarbi is also, to follow: president of the Mart (Museum of modern and contemporary art) of Rovereto, of the Canova foundation, of the Ferrara Arte foundation, of the Mag (Museum of Upper Garda), commissioner for the Fine Arts of Codogno. â€œA shining case of spending review because I only get one salary, that of an undersecretary», he guarantees. â€œEverything else I do for free. Indeed, I should set an example: if every parliamentarian, instead of appearing in the Chamber two days a week, also acted as mayor, as happens in France, he would save at least one salary».

It does everything well and without reloading, he assures. Â«I don’t derive any economic benefit for me, on the other hand I bring my celebrity. My previous ones have been epochal syndications. Sutri was unknown on the maps, I even brought Andrea Bocelli and Massimo Moratti there, who was named honorary citizen. When I administered Salemi, Agnese Borsellino, widow of Paolo, said that I was “a missionary”». She then she, however, asked him to “not exploit” that judgment.

Scrolling back through the dense curriculum, Sgarbi was mayor of San Severino Marche, candidate for mayor in Pompeii, Ferrara and Cefalù, councilor for culture in Milan (but he did not last long, Letizia Moratti revoked him) and councilor for the Revolution of the municipality of Baldissero d’Alba and that of Cosenza .

How can I stand behind it all, extricating himself from a thousand institutional and non-institutional commitments, he explains it thus: «I have good collaborators. And deputy mayors with the ability to promote initiatives that are realised. Before him, practically, the deluge: “Wherever I go, no trace of my predecessors remains”. See also symptoms, diagnosis and treatment - iO Woman

To perform at its best, he only drinks mineral water and Â«favolosoÂ» lambrusco, he sleeps between 5 and 10 in the morning. He talks on the phone continuously, often with two different interlocutors and from two cell phones. His agenda is very dense and compiled with painstaking care. However, every now and then, as he himself told al Courier, planning gets stuck: “Sometimes I meet the President of the Republic by chance, other times I miss an appointment like the memory of Gerardo Bianco: it just happened and Mattarella was there”. During the last electoral campaign, Senate candidate for Us Moderates, in transit through the Lower Bergamo area and expected at a party event in a castle, he got the wrong location and manor and ended up in the middle of a wedding. While he was there, he stopped to sing Sky blue with the spouses.