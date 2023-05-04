“I burped, it was a tumor”. The terrible diagnosis for the 24-year-old ignored those trivial symptoms

The case of Bailey McBreen: Colon cancer can manifest itself with unexpected symptoms such as burping

The story of Bailey McBreen and the shock diagnosis

Bailey McBreen, a 24-year-old Florida nurse, said she started burping up to 10 times a day, which was not normal for her at all. The situation worsened during a trip to Nashville with her boyfriend, when she started having burping attacks. After various tests, the shocking diagnosis: a third-stage colon cancer, a cancer that affects only two out of 100,000 people between the ages of 20 and 24 between 2015 and 2019.

Burps and colon cancer

As bizarre as it sounds, burps can be a symptom of colon cancer. In fact, the tumor can cause blockages in the digestive tract, leading to excess gas. Bailey McBreen noted that her excessive flatulence was strange, as she had never had such problems before.

A rare colon cancer among young people

The case of Bailey McBreen demonstrates that colon cancer doesn’t just affect the elderly. In fact, this type of cancer is very rare among young people like you. According to statistics, she affects just two in 100,000 people aged 20 to 24 between 2015 and 2019.

Conclusions

Bailey McBreen’s story is a clear example of how colon cancer symptoms can come on unexpectedly, such as in the case of burps. It is important to always monitor your body and seek medical attention if you experience any abnormal symptoms.