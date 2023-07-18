I cheated on you, but I want to start from scratch

After they left at the confrontation bonfire, Giuseppe asked to see Gabriela again on Temptation Island. After a new bonfire, the couple decided to get back together. He admitted that he had cheated on her in recent years: “In recent years I have told you many lies, but you are the woman of my life”.

The bet of Temptation Island of this evening, Monday 17 July, opened with a new epilogue for the story formed by Gabriela and Joseph. The two, after leaving the village of temptations separated, met for a new confrontation bonfire requested by Giuseppe.

Giuseppe: “I want her to be the mother of my children”

After the confrontation bonfire, Giuseppe asked to see Gabriela again. To Filippo Bisciglia he explained that he had felt too strong a lack: “I came here because detachment made me understand a lot. Without her I can’t go on, I miss her. I haven’t eaten, I haven’t slept. I come here to remove all the pain I have inside, I want to feel good with her“. Giuseppe admitted that he had cheated on her, he wants to recover the relationship with her and give her his love: “I cheated on her, I went dancing and it’s true that I talked to girls. When she asked me questions, I always said no so she was sick. She must be the mother of my children”, the words before Gabriela’s arrival.

The confrontation bonfire between Gabriela and Giuseppe

As soon as Giuseppe found himself in front of his fiancée, he explained to her what he felt in her absence. Then he admitted to her all the mistakes he made during their long relationship:

I apologize. In these years I have told you many lies, I have never had the courage to tell you the truth. Now it’s time to start over, from here. What you thought was true, that I talked to girls, that I went dancing, it’s true that I cheated on you. The most painful thing was to tell you it wasn’t true, I was sick. We got engaged when we were kids, I was 16, you were 12. We ended a lot of things in our relationship. Now I want to go out with you, without limits, with more freedom, with more confidence. We came here and I gave you another beating. I was awake at night, I understood the pain you have felt over the years. You are the woman of my life, I love you and I hope to go out here with you, to start from scratch. I want you to trust me.

Gabriela immediately replied, admitting that she wanted to try again, but on one condition: “If I have to leave here, as we entered, I will not leave. I could have avoided doing what I did, but it was a consequence. I only received beatings here. If we leave here and the things you said will not be kept, everyone will go their own way. My head has grown, my thoughts have changed. I want more for my life, I want respect, I deserve it, and be serene“. The young woman did not expect the words addressed to her: “I’m glad you say this, admitted what I wanted to hear. Shall we finish it now?“. “You give me strength over everything, you are like air to me“: so Giuseppe declared love to his Gabriela. “I love him too, but I want to get out of here differently than we got in.” she concluded before apologizing for kissing Fouad. The couple thus left the bonfire together, kissing.