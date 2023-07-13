i dati dell’International Respiratory Coalition (IRC)

The impact of respiratory diseases is growing: over 6.4 million premature deaths annually and a total cost of over 600 billion euros in Europe. In Italy, for respiratory diseases, direct and indirect costs have been identified equal to 45.7 billion euros which include medical care, lost workdays, decreased productivity, and medication and oxygen consumption.

The International Respiratory Coalition (IRC), a coalition of healthcare professionals, patients and industry partners, led by the European Respiratory Society (ERS), has published a manifesto to bring respiratory health issues to the attention of society and institutions . In the manifesto, the IRC calls on policymakers in the WHO European Region countries to create clear and measurable national strategies to reduce the significant social and economic cost of respiratory disease globally by 2030, in line with the targets of sustainable development of the United Nations.

The most frequent and impacting conditions among respiratory diseases include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer and asthma.

In Italy the number of patients suffering from COPD amounts to 3 million, with a balance of 28,000 deaths. As regards lung cancer cases, there are 63,000 cases, with 36,000 deaths and a cost of 20 billion euros. In addition to these, infectious diseases such as pneumonia are added, to which Covid-19 has also been added in recent years. Furthermore, in the summer period cases of pneumonia caused, directly or indirectly, by the use of air conditioning are observed. This phenomenon can be attributed both to sudden changes in temperature and to the presence of the pathogen in uncleaned filters.

“A significant part of these diseases is preventable since it is influenced by the environment and lifestyles: it is on these factors that we must focus to prevent their appearance. The promotion of respiratory health becomes an intervention of sustainability as well as health” he explains Professor Donato Lacedonia, Associate of Respiratory Apparatus Diseases at the University of Foggia and President of the SIP/IRS regional section in Puglia.

There are several ways to reduce and prevent the social cost of respiratory diseases.

Among individual behaviors, the first is smoking cessation. Quitting tobacco can significantly reduce the incidence of diseases such as COPD and lung cancer, considering that approximately 90% of patients with lung cancer are or have been smokers.

Furthermore, for respiratory diseases of infectious origin, it is possible to adopt preventive measures such as vaccination. This includes not only the COVID-19 vaccine, but also vaccines for flu, pneumonia and other diseases, which are administered according to individual age and health conditions.

Among the preventive strategies it is also important to consider interventions of a structural nature aimed at improving air quality. Pollution continues to be a widespread problem: in 2022, according to recent Istat data, 37% of families said they felt the air in their area of ​​residence was polluted. “There is clear evidence of a causal relationship between exposure to air pollution such as fine particulate matter (PM10 and PM 2.5) and mortality from all causes, lower respiratory tract infections, COPD, asthma and cancers of trachea, bronchi and lungs. This is also why it is essential to reduce our environmental impact by using less cars and being aware of the transport involved in the continuous exchange of parcels at home”.

It is also necessary to intervene at the healthcare organization level – concludes Professor Lacedonia. “Patients hospitalized for respiratory diseases require a high level of care. Even after the acute phase it often happens that they remain hospitalized for months because there are no intermediate structures between the hospital and the home that can manage its course. Patients who are chronically in a serious situation and need long-term care could benefit from facilities capable of assisting them while freeing up beds in acute care facilities. In this context, telemedicine represents a support tool, as it allows many checks and follow-ups to be carried out remotely, no longer in the hospital, such as the remote renewals of some therapeutic plans or some check-ups”.

