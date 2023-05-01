«I did 150 concerts a year and had a story every night. My absent father, he squandered a fortune »-breaking latest news

“Modest personality, poor language, slow intuition.”

â€œIt was the judgment of the teachers at the high school diploma. It demonstrates how school often inhibits, fails to bring out the best in you. But I didn’t give up. “I’ll show you” was my first reaction. My engine has always been slams, negative criticisms, even if they hurt me enormously. For me it’s always like this, I’ve always done the best things when I’m at gunpoint».

Enrico Rogerithe punk beginnings with Decibel, 11 Sanremo Festival (two victories with More can be given e Mystery), author for himself and for others, various hits (“there are 13 songs that I cannot fail to do in my concerts”), 32 albums, over 4 million records sold, more than 2,000 concerts. Acute. Abrasive. Upstream, sometimes too much.

At the time of high school, the Berchet in Milan played in Molotov Champagnes, demonstrating that the «Communists with Rolex» didn’t invent anything…

“The name declared the intent: we are pissed but we have style”.

It was the seventies, communists against fascists.

Â«I remember once on the tram, I had an album by David Bowie, I was stopped by some “comrades” who asked me: why are you listening to that indifferent fagot? In those years the left was homophobic, today no one remembers it anymore, but he was like that ».

You see that’s right.

â€œIt is a simplification resulting from a superficial analysis. I come from a world in which there was a dictatorship, in high school the communists dominated, the BR were the comrades who made mistakes, I was in a school where the assembly and the teachers applauded the killing of Calabresi, Gad Lerner and Pisapia were the most balanced . Free minds tend to be resistant to impositions and since then I have fought against that dictatorship, while sharing certain battles considered leftist». See also Gianni Degli Antoni says that "it's time for the electronic register". But nobody understands it

Type?

â€œIn my songs I talked about trans — in 1990, when nobody cared — about refugees, about prisons… I feel beyond labels. I decide on a case-by-case basis. For example, I would prefer Italy not to be in NATO. Is it a leftist thing? I don’t know, but I think so».

Come le pare Elly Schlein?

“I thought it could favor Renzi and Calenda… It’s easier to be in opposition than to govern, but I think there are issues that interest you more than others: for example, in my opinion, the housewife from Voghera doesn’t care so much about rights LGBT, while she is interested in employment and pensions. And mine is not a judgment of merit, but a strategic one».

In the end between fascists and communists he chose music.

“It was my salvation from that world: I had my micro-popularity in high school because I was the weird one who played.”

He went around with a python to impress…

â€˜I belong to a generation where you had to be different to hook up, while today teenagers are all the same; I see one every hundred meters that I mistake for my son. Then instead the thought was different: I have to do something that nobody does. The python had it Alice Cooper, Alex of Clockwork Orange… And then it worked».

The Milan of yesterday and today, the analogical and digital youngsters, what differences do you see?

Â«One is the homologation I was talking about earlier. The other is that money today has become a moral quality. I come from a generation that has read some books. Today, however, culture seems to fall within the scope of boredom, one laughs at just naming it. I get pissed when my son asks me how much I earn. I come from a world that he thought was rude to ask how much one earns.’ See also The tobacco industry? It hurts (also) the planet

She said music saved her. Did her parents support her?

â€˜No, but not hindered either. My mother continued to pay my college tuition until ’87. When I won Sanremo with More can be given he understood that I would not have finished Law».

And his dad?

â€˜He was always absent, died of depression. He hasn’t worked a single day of his life and has squandered a legacy of generations. But I thank him because I grew up with the contempt of money typical of the rich and I feel the anger that animates the poor. Mind you, I wasn’t poor, I belonged to the petty bourgeoisie, but I had super snobbish aunts, I breathed the taste for beauty, the air of gentlemen even though I wasn’t. An ideal condition: if I had been born rich I would have done less, but if I had been a proletarian I would have been less elegant».

He has just released his new song, “I forget”, in which he speaks in the first person of Alzheimer’s.

«It’s a song born not because I had cases in the family, but because I took two slaps in the space of a few days. First I met La Meridiana, a cooperative that runs a center where I spent some time with sick people, then I saw The Father with Antony Hopkins. And I was very impressed. It is a stimulating theme because it has to do with something that breaks down in that indefinite point which is soul and brain, heart and perception: we are unprepared, so many are ashamed. From an artistic point of view, for me those themes are interesting where objectivity does not exist and where knowledge is also random». See also Mind diet, what it is and why it could help us avoid dementia and Alzheimer's

Like love: she wrote “What women don’t say”, a success of Fiorella Mannoia: how was she born?

â€˜As a catchphrase I could say that there are men who talk about women and men who talk to women. It was born from having listened to hundreds of women, even for abject reasons; when you try to hook up and she complains about her husband while you think: we’re off to a good start. After all, a man is like a politician in an electoral campaign: when he courts a woman he promises her a wonderful future, then, once he gets the job, he’s not up to it».