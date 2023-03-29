A case that became an obsession finally solved by a journalist from Bbc. Martine Vik Magnussen’s family, killed in London in 2008 at the age of 23, he will probably never get justice, just as it is possible that the young woman’s murderer will never be tried: thanks to the investigations of the reporter Nawal Al-Maghafi, however, the truth today is closer.

The murder of the promising Norwegian student – who was in London for a course at Regent’s Business School di Londra and dreamed of working in finance in the City – he had gone as far as Queen Elizabeth. In 2010, in fact, the young woman’s father, Odd Petter, had written to the sovereign to ask for her intervention in resolving an international dispute: the first suspect, a fellow student of Martine, Farouk Abdulhak, had fled to Yemen immediately after the woman’s death. There he had become untouchable: he could not be interrogated or extradited. The sovereign had reported the case to the then Mayor of London, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. From the British Government Magnussen over the years she has received the promise of an interest twelve times: in the end, where politics has failed, an enterprising journalist has succeeded.

It was precisely Martine’s case that prompted Kwismas to take an interest in journalism: when the girl came found lifeless under garbage bags near a basement door ion a central London streetNawal was also a student. She also came from Yemen as the alleged killer. Three years later, it was by dealing with the story of the young Norwegian that she made her debut at Nawal Bbc. He tried in every way to contact Abdulhak, son of a very wealthy entrepreneur, but without success. The turning point came last year thanks to social media. The reporter was able to reach Abdulhak via Snapchat. See also Here comes the smartwatch that preserves health: its incredible functions open up every horizon Slowly he won his trust: he told him about his childhood in the Yemeni neighborhood where he now lives, alone, abandoned by his ex-wife and daughter, the white weeks spent like him in Switzerland, the studies carried out in international schools. Here, suddenly, the confession. “I did one thing when I was younger, it was a mistake.” “An accident – he explained – a sexual game that ended tragically”, a version that is not supported by the autopsy, according to which Martine, who had 43 wounds on her body, was probably strangled. How did he come to kill her? “I don’t remember exactly what happened.”

Both, he said, had taken cocaine. They had returned to her house after a party in a very fashionable club, the Maddox. Martine often stayed at Farouk’s house because it was very close to the university. CCTV footage shows them walking off arm in arm at 3am. “It’s all very confusing.” And again: «Some images come to my mind. When I smell a certain women’s perfume I feel bad».