She goes to the hospital with severe stomach pains, and discovers she is pregnant: the doctors help her to give birth. It happens in Naples: mother and daughter are fine now.

Archive image

She had gone to the hospital with severe stomach pains: but when the doctors examined her, they discovered that in reality the woman was about to give birth. And so, after just ten minutes of labor, the woman gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. The incident happened in Napoli, inside the Vecchio Pellegrini hospital which is located in the heart of the historic center of Naples. Mother and daughter are now just waiting to go home after being taken to the city hospital.

The association said so Nobody Touches Hippocrates. The woman, originally from the Cape Verde Islands, arrived at the emergency room of Vecchio Pellegrini in Naples at 6 this morning, explaining to the doctors that she had severe stomach pains. And so, the protocol was triggered which provides for a series of tests to understand what these pains were due to. But in reality, there was no need to do much: in fact, the woman was in the throes of childbirth pains, and so the doctors prepared everything necessary to allow her to give birth in safety. In less than ten minutes, the woman thus gave birth to her daughter without complications.

Great amazement among the medical and health personnel when the woman explained that she did not know she was pregnant: after the fright for the very strong stomach pains that had forced her to go to the Emergency Department, therefore, joy has arrived. And so now the woman is the happy mother of a beautiful baby girl. She is at the Polyclinic waiting to be discharged, but the important thing, explains the association, is that “mother and daughter are fine, and the purpera is very happy”.