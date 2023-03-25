Home Health “I do it when the drugs are not needed”
BARI – Acquaviva delle Fonti has a one-of-a-kind pediatrician: Dr. Rocco Saldutti has started prescribing unusual recipes for some of his little patients who don’t have serious pathologies. Instead of assigning them drugs or medicines, he suggests ice cream and cookies as an alternative treatment. The news immediately made the rounds on the web.

«Two ice creams: one at 8, with vanilla, and one at 20, with pistachio, to eat for three days» reports one of the recipes prescribed to a little patient. Another recipe instead prescribed three biscuits every eight hours for five days, with the recommendation to suspend the treatment in case of stomach ache.

“The idea – explains the doctor – serves to appease the anxieties of mothers and provide a lighter approach to the treatment of children without serious pathologies”. Dr. Saldutti believes that, in some cases, the psychological benefits of these “treatments” can be useful for both children and their families. «They are special recipes – concludes the pediatrician – intended exclusively for patients who do not need pharmacological interventions and who do not have serious health problems. The goal is to avoid administering unnecessary drugs to children and to further burden the health system”.

