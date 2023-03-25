The pediatrician Rocco Saldutti of Acquaviva delle Fonti (Bari), in situations that do not require the administration of drugs, prescribes ice cream on the recipes. “It also serves to appease the anxieties of mothers. So going to the doctor becomes more pleasant”.

Two ice creams: one at 8, with vanilla, and one at 20, with pistachio, to eat for three days. It’s as much as the pediatrician Rocco Saldutti he prescribed in his prescription to a little patient. Not a novelty for the specialist with studio ad Acquaviva delle Fonti (Bari). Instead of prescribing drugs, the doctor in fact suggests sweets as a note ice cream or cookies come alternative treatment in situations that do not require the administration of drugs.

“It’s a game that I play with children – explains Saldutti – obviously I specify that these are situations that do not require pharmacological intervention. It’s a nice way. So going to the doctor becomes more pleasant: I do it to defuse and give a smile”.

Another prescription prescribed three biscuits every eight hours for five days, with the recommendation to suspend the treatment in case of stomach pain.

These definitely unconventional recipes, explains the doctor, were designed “for allay the anxieties of mothers and provide a more light-hearted approach to treating children without serious medical conditions.”

But the pediatrician is keen to point out that these special recipes are intended only for patients who they do not require pharmacological interventions is that they do not have serious health problems.

The goal is also to Encourage communication with children and parents:

It also allows you to empathize more with the child – he continues – By now everything is so fast, this small gesture allows you to enter into communication with the little ones and their parents. It’s a game of communication and keeping in touch.”

Based on this assumption, Saldutti founded the cultural association ‘The Jiminy Cricket Club’ of which he is president. “We are interested in all the activities that can make the child feel good – he says – giving an offer of stimuli ranging from reading to music. In particular, we have also started a reading project aimed at autistic children. This helps them a lot.”