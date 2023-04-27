Home » “I do not work anymore. I fear for my mental health”
Health

“I do not work anymore. I fear for my mental health”

by admin
“I do not work anymore. I fear for my mental health”

Comedian Dado – former star of Zelig, Colorado and other comedy formats – was heard in Rome as a civil party in the trial in which his father is accused…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

49,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

ACTIVATE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the whole website ilgazzettino.it

1 Year for €9.99 69,99€

or
€1 per month for 3 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • All thematic newsletters
  • Insights and live updates
  • Exclusive direct

The comedian Dado – a former star of Zelig, Colorado and other comedy formats – was heard in Rome as a civil party in the trial which sees the father of his daughter’s ex-boyfriend accused. «Because of this affair I no longer work, it was the greatest mental destabilization from my job. I have since discontinued my format as well. I feared for myself and my daughter, who paid a lot for being close to this family ».

Gabriel Pellegrini, aka Dado, heard in the courtroom in the proceeding which sees the father of his daughter’s ex-boyfriend accused of defamation. A relationship that has led to disputes and judicial aftermath. According to the indictment, the man, defended by the lawyer Alfredo Vitali, allegedly defamed Dado, a civil party in the trial, through a dozen fake social profiles, publishing about 500 posts and sending 300 messages to other celebrities as well.

See also  By bike from the Weser through the Harz to the heath | > - Guide - Travel

In the deposition in the courtroom, the comedian reconstructed several episodes that occurred between his daughter and her ex-boyfriend during the relationship that lasted between the end of 2018 and 2022.

“My daughter, 14 years old at the time, was no longer serene because this person had created disturbances for her, she had suffered such violent attitudes that they had destabilized her”, she continued, referring to the judges of an episode told by her daughter where the ex had attacked a motorist then falsely declaring to the police. The next hearing is scheduled for June 27.

Read the full article
in Il Gazzettino

You may also like

With Biden and Trump senior, the US is...

The 4 fundamental rules of well-being

The best tips for lush flowering

Usa, former rapper of the Fugees guilty of...

Innovative regeneration for handball players: Reboots becomes official...

was near Kherson. Killed his interpreter – breaking...

Laurent Mekies leaves Ferrari: he will be team...

No to the arranged marriage in Modena, the...

Does a pony suit me? Find out with...

Ukrainian war, Kuleba to Sky TG24: “Very important...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy