NEW YORK Â«We will continue to have relationships, we seek competition and not conflict: we don’t want a new Cold War. Joe Biden said yesterday. â€œI will talk to Xi and hope we get to the bottom of the matter, but I won’t apologize for taking that down palloneÂ». With an 8-minute speech, the US president first formally addressed the case of the spy balloon shot down on February 4th off South Carolina, which is part of a Beijing surveillance program, and that of the other three objects eliminated between February 10 and 12 in the skies of Alaska, Canada and Michigan. And he started from the latter: “Nothing suggests that these three objects are linked to China or that they belong to surveillance programs of other countries”. Biden confirmed that they appear to be drifting balloons used by private companies for meteorological studies or other scientific purposes.

The president's intervention had been urgently requested by both Republican and Democratic parliamentarians. While not directly addressing the criticisms for the initial inaction against the spy balloon nor for the "easy trigger" with highly sophisticated weapons against three harmless balls, Biden explained that he had followed the advice of the military and defended the results. The "great caution" towards the three objects was dictated by the risky low altitude for civilian flights and by the fact that at the beginning it was impossible to exclude that there were espionage tools. Some open questions remain: US intelligence had monitored the flight of the spy balloon from Hainan in China to Guam, the course would have been deflected by the winds; at that point it is not clear whether the Chinese operators took advantage of the overflight of a key base in Montana or failed to use the self-destruct mechanisms, but there was certainly a lack of US-China communication.

Biden stressed that he does not believe there is a “sudden increase” of unidentified flying objects in US airspace, but acknowledged that we need clearer protocols to manage them. Classified guidelines will be developed and shared with Congress. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will lead an inter-ministerial team to conduct an inventory, improve the ability to locate them and update the rules for their launch and maintenance by private individuals. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will launch a “global diplomatic effort to regulate this hitherto lawless space.”

In the relationship with China, the White House aims to calm tensions, to prevent the competition between Democrats and Republicans over who is “tougher” with Beijing, mirrored by similar debates in China, from bringing the two powers closer to a conflict. Biden announced sanctions against six Chinese companies linked to the production of spy balloons; Beijing has communicated measures against two US defense contractors. But “the relationship between our diplomats will continue,” said Biden on the eve of a possible meeting between Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Munich.