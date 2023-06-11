I don’t care, another would have been bad

Aries was criticized by a girl for her physical appearance, after a video posted on Tik Tok. “What have Aries’ boobs been through?, was the comment. The artist replied: “Today I am careless, but if there had been an insecure girl it would have been bad”.

Aries in the crosshairs of hater. After posting a short video on Tik Tok, the singer was criticized on social media for her body. “What have Aries’ ass been through?”, wrote a girl on Twitter. The artist has thus decided to vent and respond to the comment.

A user’s comment against Aries

Aries wanted to tell the story in some Instagram stories, also explaining his point of view. It all started with an ironic and funny video that she posted on her Tik Tok profile, in which she wears a white tank top without bra and moves to the rhythm of the music. After seeing it, a girl decided to post a screenshot on Twitter, criticizing the singer’s physical appearance. “What have Aries’ ass been through?”was the comment.

Aries’ response to criticism about his body

Aries, telling the story on Instagram, explained that today he is a person “very careless” and which it uses social media to have fun, like most of her 21-year-old peers, showing off what she’s wearing because she likes to do it. These are her words:

I don’t give a damn about anything, I’m very careless and I live life as it happens. I use all social media to laugh, little promo, I use them 90% just because I’m 21 like most of you and I use tiktok 99% to post videos of what I’m wearing, I like doing it here.

Then she went into detail about the user’s comment, a girl named Chiara, who “she was struck by a pair of small boobs“. The singer believes that her words are just the umpteenth demonstration that there is no progress in terms of awareness, reiterating that if they had been addressed a few years ago there would have been bad for some time: