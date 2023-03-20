Home Health “I drank lemon water every morning”: here is the transformation
A very simple drink but with many properties. Lemon water, based on mineral water, lemon juice and peel (for those who want it sweeter, even sugar) is a fresh, thirst-quenching drink and nowadays particularly widespread in popular medicine. It is mainly used as a purifying food or to relieve ailments related to the stomach or digestive system such as vomiting and diarrhea.

It can be drunk both on a full and empty stomach and when served with ice it is perfect for a little refreshment during the hot days of the hot months such as July or August. The benefits of this drink derive precisely from the lemon, a fruit belonging to the citrus family, very rich in healthy properties for our body and in elements such as vitamin C.

Here are all its beneficial effects

Among those who regularly consume this drink, many argue that it would not only be able to stimulate the immune system but would also be able to improve our skin, balance the natural pH of our body and ultimately improve health . But how all this?

First of all, we need to highlight a note: to date, there is no concrete evidence that can support the effective effectiveness of some of these various benefits, starting with pH balancing. In fact, it happens in a completely autonomous way, thanks to some elements of our body, and it is absolutely not possible that this drink, or others, can in any way affect it. The acidity of lemon juice, however, actually has positive effects on ourselves by counteracting any urinary tract infections.

Another effective positive element, which manages to influence our body, is the presence of vitamin C. This, in fact, has a strong antioxidant action, thus counteracting free radicals; manages to strengthen the immune system and even helps our body in the fight against tumors, especially those related to the stomach. The peel, then, has essential oils that are very effective in counteracting gastric disorders such as nausea and vomiting.

