His performance at San Remoon the notes of the timeless “The night flies”, has left Italy speechless. Lorella Cuccarini, at the age of 58, showed a perfect physique, a fresh look and the energy of a young girl. And a question arises: but how does he do it? She gave an explanation in an interview given to “Sette”: “I eat five meals a day, before I used to eat deprivation, but it’s the wrong approach.”
Nunzia De Girolamo: «In politics I mortified myself, the turning point with Ballando. I get advances from women too. I’m a pain in the ass for my husband”
Lorella Cuccarini’s diet
But first things first: it all began in the early 2000s with a thyroid operation, after which Cuccarini noticed a physical change. “I had almost resigned myself to this new set-up,” she said. Then something changes: «Last year I went to a nutritionist and he told me that I was doing everything wrong, the approach of a diet made up of deprivation was wrong. He taught me to eat 5 meals a day: breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks, without ever skipping one. I allow myself pasta (50 grams) or better still the rice which I adore, bread not. Vegetables, fruit, fish. Sometimes I slip, but only sometimes. In two months I returned 56 kilos. And I felt great. Since then I’ve been really fit, I feel full of energy. I also take supplements and I have never felt better ».
The workout
Nutrition, but also physical activity. Lorella Cuccarini said: «I was afraid for my face: as I lost weight I thought it could get wasted. But no. Then I started two challenging and fun activities: calisthenics (bodyweight workout that improves strength and coordination, using only your own body weight as a power tool) and a metabolic training (to improve the cardiovascular and respiratory systems). I’m fine, really fine. I fight with a me inside, who is 30 years old, and she still wants to rock the world; and one me outside, who is 57, and is a little more sensible. The problem is recovery: recovering at this age is a bit more complicated».
Lorella Cuccarini says she is happy with this moment of hers, urging women to enjoy the present and not regret the past: «Every season of life has surprises in store. There is no point in making comparisons with 20 years old. I can still give a lot, I am convinced of it. I don’t understand women who look back.”
