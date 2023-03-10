Home Health «I eat 5 meals a day». Here is the showgirl’s diet
Health

by admin
His performance in Sanremo, on the notes of the timeless “The night flies”, left Italy speechless. Lorella Cuccarini, on the threshold of 58 years…

His performance at San Remoon the notes of the timeless “The night flies”, has left Italy speechless. Lorella Cuccarini, at the age of 58, showed a perfect physique, a fresh look and the energy of a young girl. And a question arises: but how does he do it? She gave an explanation in an interview given to “Sette”: “I eat five meals a day, before I used to eat deprivation, but it’s the wrong approach.”

Nunzia De Girolamo: «In politics I mortified myself, the turning point with Ballando. I get advances from women too. I’m a pain in the ass for my husband”

See also  Do you want to feel good at the table? Here are the most correct food combinations - Il Messaggero

Lorella Cuccarini’s diet

But first things first: it all began in the early 2000s with a thyroid operation, after which Cuccarini noticed a physical change. “I had almost resigned myself to this new set-up,” she said. Then something changes: «Last year I went to a nutritionist and he told me that I was doing everything wrong, the approach of a diet made up of deprivation was wrong. He taught me to eat 5 meals a day: breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks, without ever skipping one. I allow myself pasta (50 grams) or better still the rice which I adore, bread not. Vegetables, fruit, fish. Sometimes I slip, but only sometimes. In two months I returned 56 kilos. And I felt great. Since then I’ve been really fit, I feel full of energy. I also take supplements and I have never felt better ».

The workout

Nutrition, but also physical activity. Lorella Cuccarini said: «I was afraid for my face: as I lost weight I thought it could get wasted. But no. Then I started two challenging and fun activities: calisthenics (bodyweight workout that improves strength and coordination, using only your own body weight as a power tool) and a metabolic training (to improve the cardiovascular and respiratory systems). I’m fine, really fine. I fight with a me inside, who is 30 years old, and she still wants to rock the world; and one me outside, who is 57, and is a little more sensible. The problem is recovery: recovering at this age is a bit more complicated».

Lorella Cuccarini says she is happy with this moment of hers, urging women to enjoy the present and not regret the past: «Every season of life has surprises in store. There is no point in making comparisons with 20 years old. I can still give a lot, I am convinced of it. I don’t understand women who look back.”

