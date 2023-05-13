I eat this dish every day, I get full and lose weight: no more sacrifices, the tasty recipe

A rich, colorful, tasty and satiating dish: I always eat it and lose weight, because it contains very few calories and a lot of taste!

The warm season is approaching and everyone is trying to limit fats and sweets in this period to get to the summer holidays in better shape.

The heat certainly helps to eat less and hydrate more, but waiting for the prohibitive temperatures that could also lead us to move towards fresh but unhealthy foods and drinks, it is perhaps the case to immediately start enjoying something healthy to do less sacrifices later. In short, immediately a few kilos less to be able to indulge in some whim without guilt, at the right time.

That’s why this dish will make you lose weight without you realizing it

This single dish includes everything: legumes, meat and vegetables with a touch of extra flavor. Ethnic cuisine helps us a lot to give flavor by avoiding adding too much fat, even if in this case I always use an ingredient that isn’t really dietetic, but overall it brings few calories because it is distributed throughout the entire preparation. However, it still remains a very light, tasty dish and also pleasant to see with all its colors. I used chicken to make it richer, the fact remains that you can completely eliminate the meat or use fish, according to your liking.

However, it is good to know that in order to lose weight correctly it is always appropriate contact a specialist in the sector, especially if you are pregnant or suffer from pathologies, intolerances and allergies for a correct balance between risks and benefits. It being understood that this curry soup is tasty and rich in ingredients that bring many benefits to health and figure, accelerate the metabolism and therefore the burning of fat, stimulate diuresis and eliminate swelling without adding too much fat: a panacea that even the your doctor will approve!

You may also like: Ultra light pancakes, you eat them every day too and you don’t add a gram

Ingredients for 4 people

400 g of chicken breast

A small cauliflower

200 ml of liquid fresh cream

200 g of tomatoes

100 g of canned chickpeas

3 carrots

A potato

A stick of celery

An onion

Curry q.b.

Fresh parsley to taste

Chili powder (optional) to taste

Salt and Pepper To Taste

Extra virgin olive oil to taste

Preparation of light and tasty mixed curry

To make this fabulous curry, start by washing all the vegetables well. Peel the carrots and the potato, cut into small pieces and pour into a large bowl. Obtain the cauliflower tops, peel and chop the onion, also cut the celery stalk and add to the other ingredients. The time has come for the tomatoes: cut off the top cap and mince the pulp, then drain the chickpeas and pour everything back into the bowl. At this point, take a large-bottomed saucepan and place it on the stove: turn it on low and pour all the vegetables together, covering them with water.

Also add two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and cover, leaving a crack open, slowly bringing to the boil. Monitor the cooking and add a little water only if the previous one has been completely absorbed. Cook for about 20 minutes, proceeding as described so that the vegetables remain moist and allow the flavours. Meanwhile, cut the meat into small pieces, remove the lid from the saucepan and add it to the other ingredients. Mix well and continue cooking, mixing and possibly adding just a little water, always to ensure that the meat retains its humidity and does not dry out.

After 6/7 minutes adjust with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, mix the liquid fresh cream with a teaspoon of curry and a pinch of powdered chilli. You can also omit the latter and increase the quantity of curry, if you love spicy flavours: dose according to your liking. Mix very well and pour into the saucepan, completing the preparation always keeping the flame to a minimum. Stir continuously, so as to create a creamy and tasty mixture, then turn off the heat and sprinkle with a little finely chopped parsley. Serve immediately and enjoy!

You may also like: Light zucchini fritters: here’s what you need to whet your appetite, but without gaining weight