If you eat too much chocolate you have to stop immediately, here are 4 reasons to do it immediately.

Experts have long emphasized the importance of including foods such as chocolatewhich in some circumstances can be very useful to preserve the well-being of our body but also of our mind.

However, what they have always strongly emphasized is that it is a food of which absolutely must not be abusedsince the side effects and contraindications can be quite serious.

There are in fact at least four reasons why you should immediately stop eating too much chocolate; here are which ones.

Chocolate, what are the benefits it brings to our body

Beyond Chocolate Nutrition Information – Food extremely caloric – there are many benefits that we can exploit by eating it regularly. First of all in the right quantities able to prevent cardiovascular diseases but also of raise our immune defenses – being rich in polyphenols and antioxidants. Secondly it is an excellent source of fatty acids and serotonin promote cognitive well-being and good moodalso for this reason it is considered an excellent comfort food.

Finally, recent studies have shown that, despite the caloric intake just mentioned, chocolate would contain a compound called epicatechinaable to promote weight loss. In any case, however, despite all these benefits, we should never exceed the recommended dose of 10-20 grams per day and not only to not gain weight but also to avoid serious side effects.

Chocolate, that’s why you must not abuse it

In short, although chocolate brings many benefits to our body and is all in all a comfort food quite healthy, it is necessary not to exceed the daily amount considered by doctors – and not only to lose our ideal weight, but also because the side effects can be quite serious.

Especially its abuse can not only cause a slight addiction but also behave problems with sleeping at night, anxiety, tremors, nausea and heavy sweating. Also also sufferers of migraine, tachycardia, gastrointestinal problems e arrhythmia should keep away from this food, as well as those with a particular sensitivity to nerve substances or predisposition to allergic reactionse.

Finally, we must not forget that even the pregnant or breastfeeding women they should reduce their consumption but also i children – since the nutrients contained in chocolate enhances hyperactivity and can even disturb sleep.

