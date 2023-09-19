I Feel Good: A Well-Being Event for Body and Mind to be Held in Milan

The first edition of “I Feel Good” event, focused on the well-being of body and mind, will be held on 14 and 15 October in Milan. The event aims to promote self-care and finding psychophysical balance in a fast-paced society that often neglects personal well-being.

According to a survey conducted by SWG on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the newspaper, health is at the top of women’s interests and values. However, the hectic lifestyle and culture of performance often put the well-being of individuals at risk. This leads to ignoring the body’s signals and sacrificing time for oneself, including physical activity, leisure, meditation, and self-care. The theme of well-being not only affects adults but also children, who have been particularly affected during the lockdown period.

To address this issue, “Modern Woman” magazine, in collaboration with other publications of the Periodici Srl group, is launching the initiative “I Feel Good.” This initiative encourages individuals to take care of themselves inside and out, striving for a psychophysical balance that is often overlooked in today’s society.

The event will take place on 14 and 15 October at the Catella Foundation in Milan, from 10am to 6pm. It will include two days of meetings, workshops, yoga and fitness lessons, laboratories, and moments of entertainment. The program aims to help individuals understand their bodies and emotions better, debunk taboos surrounding mental health, and reconnect with themselves.

The complete program for the weekend is as follows:

SATURDAY OCTOBER 14

– 11am: Practical lessons in happiness with Alice Bush, trainer and digital entrepreneur

– 12pm: Mooda – Clothes that change us, the mood with Rita Benedetto from @stylist_a_porter

– 3pm: My happy flowers with Laura Bianchi, gardening journalist @thegardeneditor

– 3:45pm: Don’t get anxious with Francesca Picozzi, psychologist

– 4pm: Less duty, more pleasure with Valentina Sangiorgi, Chief Human Resources Officer of Randstad Italia, and Alessio Carciofi, author, teacher, and advisor in corporate & digital well-being

SUNDAY OCTOBER 15

– 11am: The balcony vegetable garden with Laura Bianchi, gardening journalist @thegardeneditor

– 12pm: Mom, I need help with Matteo Lancini, psychologist, psychotherapist, and president of the Minotauro foundation of Milan, and Federico Cesari and Fotinì Peluso, actors of the series “Everything asks for salvation”

– 12pm: The maintenance of desire with Stella Pulpo, writer and author of the blog Memories of a vagina, and Fabrizio Quattrini sexologist

– 3:30pm: Women acrobats: side effects with Margherita Fioruzzi, psychologist of Mama Chat, and Lorenzo Gasparrini, feminist philosopher

– 5pm: Desires and breathing with Nina Gigante, holistic nutritionist, and Daniel Lumera, naturalist biologist and author of the book “28 breaths to change your life”

The event is open to all, and entrance is free. Participants are encouraged to book their spots on ifeelgoodmilano.eventbrite.com. “I Feel Good” invites everyone to choose to prioritize their well-being and join the event in Milan.

