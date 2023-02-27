â€˜I had a rough time. I cried in front of the piano and the computer, threw away everything I wrote… I even thought about retiring». Giorgia felt lost. Too classic to be young and too young to be classic. â€œI no longer had any points of reference. Many have died. Adele and BeyoncÃ© are monsters… among the new ones I love Cleo Soul and Rosie Lowe but I was disoriented. Everything has changed over the years and I’ve had to reinvent myself. I started studying and I understood that my place is the past, but with a contemporary look».

That’s how it was born Â«Blu Â¹Â», the new album that arrives 7 years after the last of the unreleased ones, and which was launched by “Parole ditte male”, the song that brought her back to the race in Sanremo after two decades. “The Festival was a sentimental journey that I’m still working on: seeing places, people, Elisa… And then there’s the performance: on that stage you never know how it will end.” Accustomed to hearing her precise live as if it were a playback, it was surprising to hear her hesitate on the first evening: «Here, this is for those who said that I’ve always seemed cold, someone who didn’t give a damn. These words made me suffer. It was just a facade. I’m happy to have learned to experience emotion for what it is».

The matrix of «Blue ¹» comes from90s r&b revisited with producer Big Fish: «Over the years I have always tried to draw on that basin… Back then I seemed crazy, now that trap has brought those sounds into the mainstream, it seems less strange». There are encroachments towards reggae («Sì o no»), his soul ("You'll be back"), the straight case ("Without Borders"). The number at the apex of the title suggests a volume 2. "These 9 songs are a selection that leaves room for a sequel".

In Sanremo Marco Mengoni underlined the scarcity of women in the competition. She was in the race. Â«That’s how it went at the Festival. I don’t think there is a desire not to let women emerge. The presence of women in music reflects what is happening in the country. But the cliché is changing: more and more women are also musicians, producers and authors». In the cover shot reinterprets Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian man. Â«An idea of ​​Maria Grazia Chiuri (creative director of Dior ndr) to represent the distance between matter and spirit, spiritual attitude and rational experience: the blue dress with stars represents belonging to something higher».

Everyone imagines her, elegant, chic… it’s surprising to hear her sing “lasts a second like in a porno” in “Atacama”. Â«It’s obvious you don’t know me… (laughs). The text is signed with Sissi, a 20 year old: I love the truth outspoken and irony. In that song there was also the word caz… but I didn’t manage to sing that one».