from Entertainment editing

“Sometimes you have to go through pain to understand happiness. Now I know it well », writes the conductor in a long reflection on social media

“Sometimes you have to go through pain to understand happiness. Now I know it well ». Daniele Bossari entrusts a long and profound personal reflection to social media, in which he reveals the suffering, including physical, that he has gone through in recent months due to a tumor: throat cancer for which he was treated at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, facing chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions. «The first Monday of September is the day when many start their business again. But for me, the return to the simple daily routine takes u todayn meaning of rebirth – begins the conductor, 47 years old -. To explain what happened to me, I use the twelfth arcane of the tarot: “the hanged one”, because it perfectly represents the condition in which I found myself. It appeared to me in a dream on a spring night, while I was trying to make sense of the physical suffering I was experiencing during the months of chemo and radiotherapy, to treat a tumor in my throat. I am alive and I can tell you about it».

Bossari, television and radio presenter, winner of the “Big Brother Vip” in 2017, continues the message talking about his spiritual approach to illness, a path that led him to an important inner research: «In the impossibility of escaping the pain, I had to accept it. Hanging on the thread of fate, but with total faith in medical science, I went through the storm. While the doctors treated my body, I tried to cure my soul putting into practice those teachings dictated by all the books read, the spiritual texts, the meditations. The inner search had to find meaning in what was happening to me. The “hanged man” is the one who empties himself to become a recipient of luminous forces. This disease represented for me a very powerful initiatory form, forcing me to disintegrate my ego, crumbling all certainty, allowing me to revise the scale of values: what are the real priorities? The first is love ». See also How much and how do we talk about Giuseppe Conte online

Married to the host Filippa Lagerbäck

(who immediately shared his post on Instagram, inviting everyone to read it and adding a “I love you”), from which he had his daughter Stella, Bossari concludes by explaining precisely the importance of loved ones in going through such a complicated period: “The love I received from my family and from people dear to me. The help, the presence, the sacrifice of those who have been close to me. And then the love of life itself. In the face of the fear of death, everything becomes more vivid. Sometimes you have to go through pain to understand happiness. Now I know it well. I want to thank the doctors and staff of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, my family and friends who have been patiently close to me all these months, giving me the strength to face this battle. I’ll be able to tell you everything, because I think sharing the story gives comfort to those who are passing delicate moments similar to mine, and at the same time helping me to lighten up, leaving room for a new life. Thanks to all of you for your love “