I had chickenpox as a child, now that I’m elderly do I have to get the Herpes Zoster vaccine?

I had chickenpox as a child, now that I’m elderly do I have to get the Herpes Zoster vaccine?

Yes. Shingles is caused by the reactivation of latent Varicella zoster virus in the body. The virus that causes Chickenpox (often in childhood as in your case), in fact remains ‘silent’ in the body to reactivate in situations of stress or immune deficiency. The vaccine for Herpes zoster consists of an attenuated form of the virus and allows to inhibit this reactivation. Therefore the vaccine must be performed even if you have already contracted chickenpox.

Herpes zoster

Graziano Onder, Institute of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, IRCCS Gemelli Polyclinic, Rome

