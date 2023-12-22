I had covid in September, how long should I wait to get the fifth dose of the vaccine?

I am 67 years old and I had covid last September. How long will it take before I can get the fifth dose of the vaccine? Some vaccination centers told me a waiting period of 3 months, others said 6 months. Can you clarify?

Send your questions to vaccini@gedi.it

The current indications from the Ministry of Health on the timing of vaccine doses report that the booster dose “is recommended 6 months after the last dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccine received or from the last infection (date of the positive diagnostic test ) regardless of the number of doses received or diagnosis of infection”. In this sense, assuming that the test relating to the September event was carried out in a technically correct manner, you will be able to undergo vaccination six months after the episode of Covid.

If I have multiple sclerosis, can I get vaccinated against Covid and flu? 05 December 2023

* Roberto Parrella is President of SIMIT, Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases

Subjects

Share this: Facebook

X

