I had herpes zoster: was it right to get vaccinated?

I had shingles in 2011 in a very bad form and I still have a very strong pain in my shoulder. I did the first dose of the vaccine, but now some doctors say I shouldn’t have done it.

Dear reader,

the new National Vaccine Prevention Plan explicitly provides for vaccination for Herpes Zoster in all those patients who have had relapsing or severe forms of HZ. Therefore he was right to get vaccinated. Obviously vaccination plays a preventive role on new forms of Herpes Zoster and cannot in any way have a therapeutic role on the painful relics of the previous episode.

Herpes zoster 05 October 2022



Send your questions to [email protected]

*Alessandro Rossi is Head of Acute Pathologies of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (Simg)