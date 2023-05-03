«I had my stitches removed, I will finally have a nice scar»- breaking latest news

“Finally from today I will have a nice scar”. Fedez he returns to tell on Instagram the aftermath of the pancreatic operation he underwent in March last year to remove a tumor.

â€˜Hello everyone, how are you? – Fedez begins -. I’m very happy because today I’m removing points: I didn’t tell you but practically I had to have part of the scar on my belly reopened again because some stitches had opened up for me. I really had holes in my belly so I got it fixed and I will finally have a nice scar. It is a purely aesthetic thing», announces the singer through a story posted today, in the morning (his profile is followed by almost 15 million people).

Fedez had been hospitalized in March 2022 at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan after being diagnosed with a rare tumour.

It’s not the first time he’s returned to that experience. In an interview with Corriere in December, when asked how she was, she replied: Â «I’m fine, I was very lucky to find a rare type of tumor in time; at the moment I am following the necessary treatments in the face of an invasive operation such as the one I had to undergo, but I’m absolutely fineÂ».

Meanwhile, the trailer for the second season of The Ferragnezthe reality show in which Fedez and his wife are the protagonists Clare Ferragni, in which the couple also denies the alleged crisis that has been talked about so much. TO”We are not in crisis, you and I, we have never been more united than thisÂ».