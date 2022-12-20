My mom had shingles two years ago and despite therapy, she still has a lot of nerve pain. Should she get the vaccine?

The vaccine against herpes zoster, the so-called shingles, is the only tool which, through the prophylaxis of the herpetic disease, prevents its dreaded complication, i.e. the postherpetic syndrome, characterized by painful forms that are difficult to treat.

It is up to your doctor to evaluate whether to proceed with the vaccination, but having already had the disease there are no particular indications: the vaccine cannot now heal from the results of the infection. The report underlines once again the importance of vaccination against herpes zoster, which is able to prevent the disease and its sequelae in an excellent way. Adhering to vaccination is therefore important, especially if you fall into the most vulnerable categories, due to advanced age or the presence of chronic diseases, immunodeficiencies or cancer.

*Claudio Cricelli is President of SIMG, the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care.