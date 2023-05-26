Home » I had the chickenpox vaccine as a child, am I protected from shingles?
I had the chickenpox vaccine as a child, am I protected from shingles?

We collected some questions related to shingles and submitted them to the president of Siti.

I am 38 years old and 8 years ago I had the chickenpox vaccine (2 doses a month apart), as I hadn’t had it as a child. Am I also protected against shingles? If not, when should I get vaccinated?

I had shingles as a boy when I was 10 years old. Do you recommend getting the vaccine?

I am 71 years old, do you recommend vaccination against shingles?

The boy or girl who has been vaccinated has done very well, because in this way he has protected himself from an adult chickenpox infection which can be very annoying and even serious. Shingles (or shingles) tends to occur following chickenpox infection and is extremely rare following chickenpox vaccination.

Varicella

However, the specific vaccination against herpes zoster can be done at an older age: it should be considered necessary for those who have had chickenpox, who risk having the disease as an exacerbation of the virus in the nerve ganglia, while it is very unlikely that a herpes zoster could develop in those who have been vaccinated against chickenpox, although it cannot be completely excluded that this occurs.

Herpes zoster

The shingles vaccine, on the other hand, also works for people who have already had episodes of shingles, to protect themselves from any recurrence. And yes, for a 71-year-old person, it’s definitely recommended.

Vaccinations in adults

*Roberta Siliquini is President of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (SitI).

