Home Health I had the pneumococcal vaccine in 2020. Do I have to do it again? I’m not a risk taker
Health

I had the pneumococcal vaccine in 2020. Do I have to do it again? I’m not a risk taker

by admin
I had the pneumococcal vaccine in 2020. Do I have to do it again? I’m not a risk taker

We have two vaccines available against pneumococcal infections, one conjugate and the other polysaccharide, usually administered in sequence: first the conjugate, then the polysaccharide for those over 65 or those at risk. If the vaccine he has made is that of the conjugate type, there is no particular indication for new vaccinations, because this vaccine guarantees long-lasting protection (unlike the polysaccharide whose protection diminishes quickly, within a few years). Furthermore, since he is not a subject at risk, it is not strictly necessary to apply sequential vaccination, i.e. to follow the 23-valent polysaccharide to the conjugate vaccine. However, this does not mean that undergoing both vaccinations, even if you are not at risk, would lead to problems, on the contrary it would optimize the immune response against the pneumococcus.

Pneumococcal pneumonia

If you had instead taken the polysaccharide in 2020, since more than a year has passed, you would have to proceed with a dose of pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, to which possibly – as just mentioned – subsequently follow up with a dose of 23-valent polysaccharide, so as to complete the sequential vaccination. But please refer to the indications of your doctor, who will evaluate your case based on your clinical history.

Vaccinations in adults

Send your questions to [email protected]

*Giovanni Gabutti is Coordinator of the “Vaccines and Vaccination Policies” Working Group of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health – SItI.

See also  MediaCreate December 13th ~ December 19th Weekly Sales Ranking "Guinea Pigs" won the first place on the list

You may also like

Camel flu arrives from Qatar, health alert throughout...

Mecp2, the stress protein: when it is missing,...

Mecp2, the stress protein: when it is missing,...

Cholesterol, because nutrition and sport make the difference

Is it better to lift heavy or light...

Bruce Willis, his condition worsens. What is aphasia

new effective drugs have given important results –...

Breast cancer, targeted therapy reduces the risk of...

Fever and cold are advancing, but many drugs...

The color of the mucus can change and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy