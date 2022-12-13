We have two vaccines available against pneumococcal infections, one conjugate and the other polysaccharide, usually administered in sequence: first the conjugate, then the polysaccharide for those over 65 or those at risk. If the vaccine he has made is that of the conjugate type, there is no particular indication for new vaccinations, because this vaccine guarantees long-lasting protection (unlike the polysaccharide whose protection diminishes quickly, within a few years). Furthermore, since he is not a subject at risk, it is not strictly necessary to apply sequential vaccination, i.e. to follow the 23-valent polysaccharide to the conjugate vaccine. However, this does not mean that undergoing both vaccinations, even if you are not at risk, would lead to problems, on the contrary it would optimize the immune response against the pneumococcus.

Pneumococcal pneumonia 05 October 2022



If you had instead taken the polysaccharide in 2020, since more than a year has passed, you would have to proceed with a dose of pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, to which possibly – as just mentioned – subsequently follow up with a dose of 23-valent polysaccharide, so as to complete the sequential vaccination. But please refer to the indications of your doctor, who will evaluate your case based on your clinical history.

Vaccinations in adults 06 October 2022



*Giovanni Gabutti is Coordinator of the “Vaccines and Vaccination Policies” Working Group of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health – SItI.