ANCONA – «Since January I had been taking a psychotropic drug, a very strong antidepressant which changed me a lot, it agitated me a lot and gave me very strong physical side effects to the point of creating nervous tics in my mouth which prevented me from speaking freely . I had to suspend it suddenly, without climbing it. This created a rebound effect, muscle spasms in my legs that prevented me from walking for days, dizzy sensations, severe headaches, nausea. I lost 5 kilos. This prevented me from doing my job. This is why I was unable to attend the trial for the Corinaldo massacre”. Thus, in an Instagram story Fedez explains why not last Friday he was unable to go to the hearing that was held in the Ancona court for the bis proceeding on the Lanterna Azzurra, the Corinaldo disco where on the night between 7 and 8 December six people died.

Fedez was called as a witness by the prosecutor, to report on his previous performance at the Lanterna, before the tragic events. He is a witness for the prosecution, together with Sfera Ebbasta, the trapose who was to perform on the very night of the tragedy. Both were reconvened for March 24th. «After pancreatic cancer – continued Fedez on the Instagram story – however privileged it may be, it was a very traumatic event and only today did I realize how much I didn’t take care of my mental health compared to this event and I only entrusted myself to psychiatric drugs that I changed over the months until I found one that really wasn’t suitable for me, since January “. Fedez said he is not yet 100% fit but he is improving. “Take care of your mental health – he underlined – of your wounds”. Then a thank you to his wife Chiara Ferragni who is next to her and is taking care of him.