Alessandro talks about his illness. Photo: Mediaset – newsby

First couple interview for the two famous faces of Men and Women Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza. The former knight made an incredible revelation about his state of health which greatly worried fans.

Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza were two of the absolute protagonists of Maria De Filippi’s dating show Men and Women. The two made their relationship grow day after day, with great patience and caution, and in the end Ida (who at the beginning had seemed the most undecided about the relationship) gave in and chose to abandon the love-in-hand program with Alessandro.

Ida and Alessandro guests at Verissimo: the (long-awaited) behind-the-scenes look at their relationship

Now that their relationship is now established and stable (the two also took a little vacation together and said they had a great time with each other) Ida and Alessandro now consider themselves ready to face the various television hosts. And the first occasion was the interview with Verissimo with a very curious Silvia Toffanin.

The couple introduced themselves with a big smile on their faces and the two immediately seemed very close and very united. During the interview they said that one of the points in common that brought them together is the fact that they have lived through difficult times in the past. Above all, Alessandro opened up about an illness that struck him for the first time when he was 16 and then again 7 years ago, when he experienced a period of severe stress.

The disease from which Alexander suffers

Alessandro explained that he suffers from one autoimmune disease, which makes it difficult for the blood to clot properly. A problem that forced him to hospital for a long time and made all his family members very worried. After discovering his illness, Alessandro said he decided to always live life with great intensity, so as not to miss anything. For him, affection and love now take precedence over work.

During his confession, I da held his hand all the time, but then Toffanin’s attention focused precisely on her. Obviously, the presenter he immediately wanted to touch the most painful of all, or his past relationship with Riccardo Guarnieri, who seems to still be very interested in her. da, but he answered in a very firm and decisive way.

For the Sicilian hairdresser, in fact, the story with Riccardo has long since ended and now in her mind there is only and only Alessandro. The woman said she had no doubts when making her choice in the studio, and at that moment she didn’t care at all about Guarnieri’s reaction. Her eyes were focused only on the man of her choice, nothing else mattered.



Furthermore, upsetting all expectations, Alessandro and Ida admitted that at the beginning she was even more sure of wanting to embark on a serious relationship with him, while Alessandro was more hesitant. It would have been the limited times of the transmission that did not make him feel ready enough. “As a man I am not ashamed to say it but I was afraid at that juncture. Time was very tight, I wasn’t ready,” admitted the man. Now, however, the new couple finally seems to have found the right balance and the much sought-after happiness.

