A reader, who in the past had hepatitis C (from which she recovered in 2003), who suffered from autoimmune thrombocytopenia and with a genetic predisposition to lupus (without symptoms of the disease), asks if the vaccination for Covid could trigger disease or reactivate thrombocytopenia.

“From an epidemiological point of view we have no indications that anti-Covid vaccinations actually cause exacerbations or trigger the onset of autoimmune rheumatological diseases.