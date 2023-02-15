Home Health I have had autoimmune thrombocytopenia and have a genetic predisposition to lupus. Can I get the anti-Covid vaccination?
Health

I have had autoimmune thrombocytopenia and have a genetic predisposition to lupus. Can I get the anti-Covid vaccination?

by admin
I have had autoimmune thrombocytopenia and have a genetic predisposition to lupus. Can I get the anti-Covid vaccination?

A reader, who in the past had hepatitis C (from which she recovered in 2003), who suffered from autoimmune thrombocytopenia and with a genetic predisposition to lupus (without symptoms of the disease), asks if the vaccination for Covid could trigger disease or reactivate thrombocytopenia.

Send your questions to [email protected]

“From an epidemiological point of view we have no indications that anti-Covid vaccinations actually cause exacerbations or trigger the onset of autoimmune rheumatological diseases.

See also  what emerged from the analyzes

You may also like

Lawyer Messina Denaro: “She is in serious condition”....

one is saved with a gene cure, for...

Lung cancer: patients followed up at home after...

AUSL Modena – Pavullo Hospital, from tonight entrance...

Not only medicine, but also personal care to...

The EMA goes towards the vaccine against Covid-19...

Scuola Attiva’s “Let’s get active” contest is about...

Bronchiolitis: this is the right therapy

In which cases is it better not to...

ADUC – Health – Article

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy