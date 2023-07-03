Home » I have had shingles recurrences for 20 years, can the vaccine help me?
I have had shingles recurrences for 20 years, can the vaccine help me?

I have had shingles recurrences for 20 years, can the vaccine help me?

I am 54 years old, I have had shingles recurrences since I was 33. Two years ago I had 9 episodes in one year. I have had several doctor visits and have been on antidepressants for 30 years. I read that I can get the new herpes zoster vaccine for a fee, can you confirm it for me? And can I get shingles again after doing this? Thank you

Herpes zoster October 06, 2022 Vaccination is certainly recommended in your case and you can be vaccinated for a fee by going to the Prevention Department of your local health authority. The vaccine should be given in a symptom-free period. It is possible that after the vaccination, he still has episodes of herpes zoster (nothing is 100% effective), however the scientific data in the literature show us that even in people who have already contracted the disease, the vaccine produces an excellent antibody response and above all an important reduction of the painful symptomatology. Does having shingles give immunity to shingles? June 27, 2023

Send your questions to [email protected]

*Roberta Siliquini is President of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (SItI)

