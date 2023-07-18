I have herpes simplex, could I get an experimental vaccine?

I would like to know if it is possible to receive innovative vaccines against herpes virus co-infections, in particular if it is possible to apply for an experimental vaccine against herpes simplex type 1 and 2. In fact, I am subject to recurrences of both viruses from the age aged 21. Today I have 31, with a frequency of 4/5 episodes a year. Thank you

Herpes simplex viruses types 1 and 2 belong to the large family of herpes viruses, which also includes the varicella virus. To date, there are vaccines against chickenpox for children and adolescents and against shingles (caused by the same virus as chickenpox) for use in the elderly and high-risk patients. Vaccines against type 1 and 2 simplex viruses have also been under study for some time, but none are yet on the market.

When will we have a herpes simplex vaccine? 05 July 2023

The new platform that allows the production of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines, widely tested thanks to the vaccines against COVID19, will probably give a strong boost to the creation of vaccines also against herpes 1 and 2. The trials currently underway can be consulted on the platform American ClinicalTrials.org. Recruitment in a clinical trial takes place on a voluntary basis according to very strict criteria defined in the study protocol. To find out if it is possible to participate in a clinical trial, you must contact the scientific director of the study directly. However, I am not aware of any clinical trials for the testing of herpes viruses 1 and 2 carried out in Italian clinical centres.

Send your questions to [email protected]

*Pierluigi Lopalco is professor of hygiene at the University of Salento.

Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

