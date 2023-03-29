Elena DiCiocciofrom untraveled de Hyenasthe cult program of Italy1 and TV presenter, has revealed that she is HIV positivein view of the release of his book Bad bloodedited by Vallardiin which he recounts his experience.

Elena DiCioccio.

As reported by DonnaClick.itDi Cioccio, 48, said: “I have theHIV, I’m one of those with the purple halo. I was very young when this diagnosis completely changed my life. At first I was afraid of dying, then of being able to hurt others. ‘And if you infect someone?’, I said to myself, ‘I would never forgive myself for that’. It never happened, I never infected anyone and I didn’t die ”.

Are you on Telegram? Follow the news of SaluteLab.it on our channel! Sign up by clicking here!

“I felt dirty, defective”

The woman continued: “Instead of these 21 years, while the therapies gradually allowed me to live an increasingly normal life, what killed me was an immeasurable shame of myself. I experienced the disease as if it were a stroketo. I thought that between me and the other, the worst person was always me. I felt dirty, flawed. I was afraid of being mocked, insulted, disqualified by the prejudice that still exists against us HIV-positive people. So to defend myself, I hid the disease by starting to live a double life. One in the limelight and another destructive and depressed”.

“I am no longer ashamed”

The presenter concluded: “But a life halfway through is not life, and I understood that I would have died of it if I hadn’t made peace with that part of me. I am many things and I am also my disease. Today I am proud of myself, I am no longer ashamed, and theHIV which is very different from how you imagine it. I’m not dangerous, I’m negative and as long as I take care of myself I can’t infect anyone. You can touch me, hug me, kiss me and everything in between. If you want to continue to be afraid, I accept it, but turn your gaze towards your real enemy. Ignorance”.

Elena DiCioccio.

What does it mean to be HIV positive?

Being HIV positive means having the HIV virus (human immunodeficiency virus) in the blood. HIV attacks cells of the immune system, impairing the body’s ability to fight infection and disease.

A person who is HIV positive has the HIV virus present in their blood, but may not have obvious symptoms of the disease. The diagnosis of seropositivity is made through a blood test that looks for the presence of antibodies against HIV.

If the test is positive, the person is considered HIV positive and may need to start antiretroviral treatment to prevent the infection from progressing. HIV can be transmitted through blood, unprotected sex, intravenous drug use, and from mother to fetus during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding.

Read also: What are HIV risk ratios?