I Have Leukemia: Understanding the Disease, Symptoms, and Treatments

Wanda Nara, the showgirl and wife of soccer player Mauro Icardi, revealed on social media yesterday that she has been battling leukemia. In light of this announcement, experts from San Raffaele Hospital have provided information about the disease, its symptoms, and available treatments.

Leukemia is not a single disease, but a group of blood tumors caused by the uncontrolled proliferation of immature blood cells called leukemia or blasts. These cells develop in the bone marrow and can give rise to various components of the blood, such as white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets. When genetic mutations occur, the stem cells can interrupt their development prematurely or become resistant to programmed cell death mechanisms, leading to the onset of leukemia.

The speed of progression is one of the factors used to classify leukemia. Acute forms have a shorter evolution and present a block in the maturation of cells, while chronic forms have a slower evolution but still maintain the ability for cell maturation, albeit abnormal. The most frequent forms of leukemia include chronic lymphatic, acute myeloid, chronic myeloid, and acute lymphatic. Leukemia is more common in children, with acute lymphoblastic leukemia being the most diagnosed type in children up to 14 years old. In adults, myeloid forms are more prevalent.

Early symptoms of leukemia can be mild or non-existent in chronic cases, while acute leukemia symptoms appear early and progress rapidly. These symptoms can include fever, night sweats, fatigue, headache, joint pain, weight loss, anemia-related pallor, and mild hemorrhages. As the disease progresses, more severe hemorrhages and organ-specific symptoms may occur.

Over the years, there has been significant improvement in leukemia treatments. Two factors have contributed to this progress: a better understanding of underlying genetic mutations and the development of targeted therapies based on individual patients’ characteristics. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is a common therapeutic option, replacing diseased cells with healthy cells from a compatible donor. Chemotherapy, immunotherapy with CAR-T cells, interferon alpha, and monoclonal antibodies are also used to stimulate the immune system and destroy leukemia cells.

Immunotherapy with CAR-T cells is an innovative approach available for leukemias that do not respond to conventional treatments. This therapy involves genetically modifying a patient’s T lymphocytes to recognize and attack tumor cells. Since 2019, CAR-T cell therapy has been used in Italy, with the San Raffaele Hospital playing a crucial role in its development and implementation.

Professor Fabio Ciceri from San Raffaele Hospital emphasizes the importance of signing up for the bone marrow donor register, as this simple gesture can potentially save lives in the future. He also highlights the significant improvements in both long-term survival and the quality of life for leukemia patients achieved through tailored treatment approaches.

With almost 8,000 new cases diagnosed in Italy in 2022, leukemia incidence is growing. However, thanks to advancements in therapies, mortality rates are decreasing. The continuous progress in understanding the disease and the development of innovative treatments offer hope for those fighting leukemia.

Share this: Facebook

X

