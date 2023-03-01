Of Agostino Gramigna

Genoa, the association of the 23 year old. Dreams: «I believe in destiny. I am in the fifth year of Medicine and I would love to graduate». The questions: «It is a very rare cancer, I asked my oncologist why me. “Just bad luck”, she answered me »

For her sister’s birthday dinner, Sofia prepared a Genovese braid. She talks about it with phlegmatic pleasure. «It’s a pizza dough stuffed with pesto. Nothing complicated. But even cooking makes me tired». Sofia’s forces dwindle. Day after day. She struggles to walk. In November, his health worsened. Since then she has spent most of her time at home. But she is not bored. He says: «I gave myself body and soul to the project I had in mind. It wasn’t easy, but I did it. The association I created is a beautiful reality. And perhaps, in a certain sense, also my future». She sounds strange and sweet at the same time the word future in Sofia’s lips. Because he doesn’t have much of a future. The association of which he speaks bears his name: «Sofia in the heart». The aim is to raise funds to finance research on the rare disease that has affected her. “I’m not doing it for me,” he says. I’ll die soon. It’s to help the sick of the future.”

The cardiac angiosarma Here is his future. Sofia Sacchitelli is 23 years old, was born in Genoa and is studying Medicine. The disease, heart cancer, was diagnosed in November 2021. He found that the right atrium of his organ harbored a huge mass of malignant cancer cells called cardiac angiosarma

. A rare pathology, 2-3 cases per million inhabitants. He started treatment. In Genoa, at the Niguarda in Milan and then in a center in Aviano. Initially she had reacted well. With the first cycles of chemotherapy, the right atrium of the heart of 10 by 7 centimeters was reduced by about half. Then the tumor started to grow again. Also to the lungs. There was a moment when Sofia thought of suspending the treatments, of shutting everything down. Physical tiredness, hospitals, drainage. "I was depressed and had panic attacks – she continues -. The family is reunited. Mom was the optimist. Try again, she encouraged me, don't stay in doubt, maybe it will work. On the other hand my father, the pessimist. He said there was nothing more they could do. It was the doctor who convinced me that I should go ahead with the chemo».

Symptoms He no longer thinks about turning everything off. «Giving in would be like defeat. I believe in destiny. Each of us has one». Drains prevent her from leading a normal life. She had a medical exam on December 22nd. She didn’t give it. She’s still seven missing from the fifth year. She says, “I’d like to graduate.” But it’s a race against time. Symptoms? “The first, the cough. I thought I caught cold. Then the fever appeared. After a few days nausea and vomiting. All non-specific symptoms, they are called that. I lost weight and my legs swelled up». There were no other cases in the family and considering his young age he asked the oncologist for an explanation. «He replied: only bad luck». It is not scientific but it is the only definition to describe the formation of mass in the heart which has produced fluids around the organ and lungs. In that heart where a strong love beats: the Sampdoria. «I have been a season ticket holder for the Curva Sud since the age of nineni. I went to the stadium as long as I could» (in recent days the Sampdoria club has given a lot of space to the Sofia association through its website).

A "normal" day The tumor is so extensive that he soon realized that he no longer had any hope of life. "It's a terrible phrase to hear, to think about. But instead of staying at home crying or depressed, I prefer to spend the time I have left with people. Being with friends is nice. That's always been enough for me." The normality. «It's nice to get up every morning to go to university, study in the afternoon, hit the gym. My normal. I was happy. I would like to live a day like this again ». She returns to the stove. "I didn't like the kitchen. I discovered it, it's not bad. I even started experimenting."