For her sister’s birthday dinner, Sofia prepared a Genovese braid. She talks about it with phlegmatic pleasure. Â«It is a pizza dough stuffed with pesto. Nothing complicated. But even cooking tires me». Sofia’s forces dwindle. Day after day. She struggles to walk. In November, his health worsened. Since then she has spent most of her time at home. But she is not bored. She says: «I gave myself body and soul to the project I had in mind. It wasn’t easy, but I did it. The association I have created is a beautiful reality. And perhaps, in a certain sense, also my future». The word future sounds strange and sweet at the same time in Sofia’s lips. Because she doesn’t have much of a future. The association of which he speaks bears his name: “Sofia in the heart”. The aim is to raise funds to finance research on the rare disease that has affected it. “I don’t do it for me – he says -. I will die in a little while. It is to help the sick of the future».

The cardiac angiosarma Here is his future. Sofia Sacchitelli is 23 years old, was born in Genoa and is studying Medicine. The disease, heart cancer, was diagnosed in November 2021. He found that the right atrium of his organ was home to a huge mass of malignant cancer cells called cardiac angiosarma. A rare pathology, 2-3 cases per million inhabitants. He started treatment. In Genoa, at the Niguarda in Milan and then in a center in Aviano. Initially she had reacted well. With the first cycles of chemotherapy, the right atrium of the heart of 10 by 7 centimeters was reduced by about half. Then the tumor started to grow again. Also to the lungs. There was a moment when Sofia thought of suspending the treatments, of turning everything off. Physical tiredness, hospitals, drainage. “I was depressed and had panic attacks – she continues -. The family is reunited. Mom was the optimist. Try again, she encouraged me, don’t stay in doubt, maybe it will work. On the other hand my father, the pessimist. He said there was nothing more they could do. It was the doctor who convinced me that I should go ahead with the chemo.’ See also If you are over 50, here is the minimum number of hours you should sleep to avoid chronic health problems

Symptoms He no longer thinks about turning everything off. â€˜Giving in would be like defeat. I believe in destiny. Each of us has oneTO”. Drains prevent her from leading a normal life. She had a medical exam on December 22nd. She didn’t give it. She’s still seven missing from the fifth year. She says: “I would like to graduate”. But she’s a race against time. Symptoms? â€œThe first, the cough. I thought I caught cold. Then the fever came. After a few days nausea and vomiting. All non-specific symptoms, they are called that. I’ve lost weight and my legs have swollen». There were no other cases in the family and considering the young age he asked the oncologist for an explanation. “She answered me: only bad luck”. It is not scientific but it is the only definition to describe the mass formation in the heart which has produced fluids around the organ and lungs. In that heart where she beats a strong love: the Sampdoria. Â«I have been a season ticket holder for the Curva Sud since the age of nineni. I went to the stadium as long as I could» (in recent days the Sampdoria club has given a lot of space to the Sofia association through its website).