Jane Fonda returned to Instagram announcing an unexpected diagnosis: the actress have non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, but he wanted to reassure him about his health conditions. In the long outburst on social media, Jane Fonda explained that she had already started chemo. Many messages of speedy recovery, which flooded the actress with affection under the post of the news.

Jane Fonda, the announcement on Instagram: “I have lymphoma, I’m being treated”

Jane Fonda announced that she has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a malignant tumor of the lymphatic system. The 85-year-old actress explained that she is in very good hands, and that she has recently started treatment.

“Dear friends, there is something personal that I would like to share with you,” the star explained on her Instagram profile. “I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphomae i started chemo treatments“.

Courageous as ever, Fonda said she was calm, as she was dealing with a treatable tumor, which 80% of patients survive. A way of giving strength to herself and to those around her, but in her eyes, in the photo just published, we read all the normal fears of this difficult moment.

“I will be undergoing chemotherapy for six months, and for now I am reacting quite well,” he further reassured his fans. The actress then specified that none of his engagements in the world of climate activism will suffer any repercussions for this.

“Cancer is teaching me lessons, and I am listening to them. One of these is the importance of a community, of having people around us, and of allowing the community to grow, so as not to be alone. Not only that, at my age, 85, cancer teaches me to adapt to other realities of life “.

A strong message, which on the one hand reassures us, and on the other makes us reflect, on this woman who, only in recent months, perhaps already aware of having health problems, had announced that she was no longer afraid of death.

Jane Fonda: Grace and Frankie’s activism, cinema, aerobics and success

Actress, voice actress, singer, activist and even aerobic gym teacher. Jane Fonda really did everything about her in her career, and perhaps for that very reason, has a transversal audience of every generation.

Daughter of the unforgettable Henry Fonda, as a child she didn’t seem absolutely interested in following in the footsteps of her father in the cinema, but when the passion arrived, it was unstoppable. Movies like Dirty souls (1962), And the night came (1967), Horses are not killed this way (1969), which earned her the first of seven Oscar nominations launched it. But among her greatest successes we remember Barefoot in the park (1967), one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, A call for Inspector Klute (1971), which won her the prize Best Actress Oscar, e Going back home (1978), his second statuette.

There are still many films, from dramatic to light, which have earned her prizes and awards, but the 80s were years of revolution for her: Jane Fonda has recorded numerous music albums, and has devoted herself to aerobics video cassetteswhich earned her a new popularity, strengthening her image as an icon and sex symbol, as well as an artist.

In the same they began the battles in favor of social and environmental issues, and still today she is a fierce climate activist, arrested several times, over 80 years old, for her protests. To bring it back to the general public, in 2005, was the film That mother-in-law monsteralongside Jennifer Lopez, and perhaps one of the greatest hits of her career reached the threshold of the 80s: Grace and Frankie.

The TV series, record streaming worldwide, aired on Netflix from 2015 to 2022, made Jane Fonda known and appreciated by a very young audiencebecoming the most popular actress in recent years.