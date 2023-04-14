The eco-vandals not only do they rail against Italian institutional offices and monuments, but among them there are also those who claim that they have no intention of paying the fines received and consequently of accumulating debts. This is the latest insult to our detriment by those who persist in espousing aggressive environmentalism, carrying out demonstrative actions against the works of art and cultural heritage that represent a pride of our country. Adding insult to injury.

The green activist doesn’t give up

Chloe Bertini, activist of Last generation interviewed by Corrado Formigli a A clean sweep are La7, did not hide and confessed that she had recently ended up at the center of a 1,400 euro fine and that she did not want to pay for it. Not only that: you have also revealed other precedents, always confirming the same modus operandi. “ I will not pay. I made blocks, I have many manyI have debts. Do my parents pay? No, they are debts that accumulate “, he declared with great nonchalance.

The girl acknowledged that everything will probably have an impact on her future, but at the same time she unleashed a refrain to shift attention to something else and reduce her way of acting: “ There is a risk of not having to eat. I’ve always wanted to have children but I don’t know if I can have them, I don’t know if it makes sense to have them. A fifth of Italy is at risk of desertification “.

What the eco-vandals ignore is the boomerang effect: even those who agree with their principle of protest end up walking away because they don’t share such an exaggerated and blatant form. Nevertheless Chloé Bertini he showed no signs of second thoughts and relaunched everything: “ The protest must be unbearable, impossible to ignore. I think I continue to do whatever is necessary in a non-violent way to bring about change “.

The tough fist against eco-vandals

In recent days, the government has confirmed its tough fist against aggressive environmentalists: an administrative fine of between 20,000 and 60 thousand euro for those who destroy, scatter, deteriorate or make all or part of them unusable or unusable their own or others’ cultural or landscape assets. In addition, anyone who disfigures, smears or uses cultural assets for a use that is harmful or incompatible with their historical or artistic character will receive a fine of between 10,000 and 40,000 euros.

Yet the eco-vandals seem determined to continue promoting their usual demonstrative gestures. By the executive headed by centre-right however, a very clear message has arrived which affirms a sacrosanct principle: whoever damages must pay in person. Consequently, anyone who commits acts of this kind must also assume financial responsibility.