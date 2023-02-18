After the age of 70 “I can finally say what I want”, he repeats several times Renato Zero. And in presenting his new tour in the arenas “Zero a Zero, a challenge in music”, starting on March 7, he takes the opportunity to remove a few pebbles from his shoe by answering questions from journalists. It is inevitable to comment on the Sanremo Festival that has just ended and the presence of Rosa Chemical, compared to Zero for the themes and the transgressive approach: «I wouldn’t feel like making any comparison. I sang “The triangle”, but my mission is “The sky”, higher up – he says -. When I open social networks I realize that I have an impressive number of doubles. I think there should be an opportunity to get out of these stratagems and today the boys should be more ready before being sent into jeopardy. But the guarantee is that the original always wins».

Zero’s attack is on the discography more than on the artist himself: «It’s not Rosa Chemical’s fault, but the distraction of those who think this is an improvised profession. The problem is whoever broadcast it because he believes that music is only performance, is a desire. As long as this mentality exists, I absolve these guys, but sending people on stage who don’t have the right preparation, not being able to find an identity, is a serious matter».

According to the artist, who insists on investing in children’s education, recalling the failed Fonopoli project, â€œthe more you do good, the more you take it in the ass in this country. There is a small dictatorship, even in the show. There are only two or three impresarios left when once there were so many. There is a somewhat frightening democratic anemia». See also New Year's Eve, one night's food and gestures are not enough to rekindle eros

At the Festival, in any case, the singer confirms that he has been invited, but that he has declined, instead going on air on Canale 5, during “You’ve got mail”: “I had been asked by Amadeus to be a guest, but I came from the concerts at the Circus Maximus, I was working on this tour and therefore I thought it appropriate that this appointment could be postponed, for Sanremo you have to prepare yourself with a tank”. Maria De Filippi’s participation in the program was instead “friendly and non-binding”, even if she did not appreciate having been included in the counter-scheduling of the Festival final: “What Mediaset decided to send me to the trenches I found it a bit out of place, if they had warned me at least I could have made a choice». Returning to Sanremo, he adds that he was moved in front of Gino Paolito be sorry that there was no tribute to Vittorio De Scalzi, the founder of the New Trolls who passed away last July, but to consider his return to Ariston: Â«Next year maybe I’ll think about itÂ».

Zero then said that the pandemic made him feel the need to ask yourself about faith and spirituality which is why he sought a comparison with a group of characters – from Marco Travaglio to Walter Veltroni to Giovanni Soldini – to whom he sent a passage of his project “Acto di fede”, receiving in response letters that “made me a good for the soul» and which then became part of it: «The only one who abstained and also took the piss out of me was Cattelan – he said-. He hurt me. You can see that your conscience is so high that mine disappears.’ Which Cattelan? He was asked: Â «Alessandro, the little boy, what trade does he do? He doesn’t know either. He’s the only one who hasn’t answered me.’ See also Amazon wants to make a series of "Mass Effect"--Gamereactor

The new tour of the arenas was also born from his need to question himself, during which Â«I put myself in a position to analyze myself, I sum up and I do the accounts with myself – he anticipated -. I talk to that undernourished little being inside us, something that is very useful at this age». The profession of artist, he added, despite the wonder of people’s affection, also leads to a component of loneliness: “I saw Totò and Eduardo De Filippo eating alone, in a solitude that seems pleasant, but doesn’t always give that that promises. It is an active solitude, which works, which sometimes leads us to say “think about yourself, go find that friend, call that person you haven’t called”.