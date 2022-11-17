I finished R-CHOP chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma 4 months ago (now in remission). I take 2 antiviral tablets daily. Is the shingles vaccine recommended for me?

First of all, it must be clarified that both the treatment according to the R-CHOP scheme, which is a chemo-immunotherapy, and the haematological neoplasm itself for which the treatment is started, i.e. non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, favor the patient’s immunocompromise, with a risk of developing Herpes Zoster at least double if not three times that of the general population of the same age and condition.

Having also available in Italy an inactivated recombinant adjuvanted vaccine which has shown to be very effective and at the same time to have a particularly favorable safety profile, even in patients of the same type, the recommendation for the vaccination of immuno-compromised subjects is strong , as also confirmed by the recent SIMIT Recommendations for vaccinations. It must be said that, although there is not currently available specific solid data deriving from a clinical trial on this precise type of onco-haematological patient affected by non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma treated with chemo-immunotherapy, a study has been published on haematological patients in general ( Zoster-039) which in the post-hoc efficacy evaluation also includes non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

It is also important to underline that, in consideration of the characteristics of the patient, the disease, the therapies related to it (for example the rituximab, anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody) and the impact on the immune system, there may be a limited or reduced response, but despite this, the opinion of us hematologists is absolutely favourable.

* Claudio Cerchione is Specialist in Hematology at the IRCCS Romagna Institute for the Study of Tumors “Dino Amadori” – IRST