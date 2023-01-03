Paola Caruso was hospitalized. She communicates it with an Instagram story in which she lets it be known that the reasons for her malaise would be linked to the illness that suddenly struck her son Michele: “I collapsed”.

With an Instagram story, Paola Caruso made it known that she was hospitalized. The former Bonas of Next another, returning from the most difficult period of her life marked by the illness that suddenly struck her son Michele, she has faced a difficult and painful year which, right now, presented her with yet another bill. Her breakdown forced her into a hospitalization, a piece of news shared on those social networks that he hadn’t used for about a month. And that is from the moment the soubrette learned that she, together with her son, would have to face something for which she was not prepared. Paola raised her son alone. She has long accused her ex-boyfriend of abandoning her during and after her pregnancy.

Paola Caruso in the hospital: “I collapsed”

“I never recovered from Michele’s misfortune, my body suffered too great a trauma”, wrote Paola posting a photo taken during her hospitalization, “I tried to be strong for my son who only has me. I’ve been through too bad a time, actually the worst of my life and it’s still going on. But I’m human and this time I collapsed”. Paola did not provide further details. She hadn’t even done it when, just a few days ago, she had publicly told the reason for her long absence from social networks.

Paola Caruso and the illness of her son Michele: “We will have to do therapy”

It was always Paola, after a month of social silence, who told publicly, but without going into details, when it happened to her son Michele. She had made it known that she had been forced to return unexpectedly from a period spent abroad to take care of her son: “We have returned to Italy urgently, we will undergo therapies. She has a big health problem. It’s a disgrace that happened to Michele, we’ve been doing tests and therapies for a month. We will be doing a lot of therapy, for a long time”.