I have recurrent genital herpes, can I get the shingles vaccine?

I am 82 years old and I would like to know if, having suffered from recurrent genital herpes for many years (every month or two), I can get the herpes zoster vaccine.

Herpes zoster, small handbook on vaccination by Sara Carmignani 01 August 2023

Dear reader, in the case you describe it is certainly possible, and advisable, to vaccinate against Herpes zoster. The vaccine is highly effective against the so-called shingles and its complications, such as postherpetic neuralgia, and could also help solve your problem of recurrent genital herpes, which however is usually caused by another herpes virus, known as Herpes simplex.

*Andrea Ungar is full professor of Geriatrics at the Department of Experimental and Clinical Medicine of the University of Florence and President of the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics.

The information provided is intended for informational purposes only: it does not represent medical advice in any way and cannot replace diagnoses or treatment indications recommended by your doctor or a specialist..

